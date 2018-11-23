ELK MOUND — The defensive effort was there, but the offense was unable to make the shots needed as the Elk Mound girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season 41-30 against Bloomer on Tuesday.
The Mounders (1-1) held the Blackhawks scoreless for the first eight minutes before Samantha Buchholtz connected from distance. Elk Mound was unable to built an early lead as the 3-pointer put Bloomer up 3-2.
“I thought in the first half we didn’t move the ball effectively. We were making high risk passes,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “Their size and their length gave us some trouble.”
The Mounders converted only one made field in the first half as Bloomer (1-0) went into the break ahead 13-8. Elk Mound made four made field goals on the night.
Both teams found some more scoring in the second half.
Bloomer’s Sierra Raine — who was held scoreless in the first half — finished a three-point play to put Bloomer up 18-12 five minutes in.
Morgan Radtke was six for six at the foul line over the first six minutes out of the locker room as the Mounders narrowed the Blackhawks lead to 18-15.
Elk Mound continued to work the ball inside and was rewarded as it was in the bonus with 12:19 left in the game. The Mounders made 21 of 30 shots at the line on the night.
“I thought in the second half we did a good of getting the ball to the middle of the floor and letting Morgan (Radtke) distribute it from the high post,” Kongshaug said. “It just comes down to knocking down some shots and we shot the ball really well against Fall Creek and we didn’t shoot the ball as well tonight.”
At 8:30 left in the game, Alana Plaszcz connected on a 3-point attempt for the Mounders second field goal of the game.
Elk Mound hit another shot from distance and added a free throw as its deficit was trimmed to two with a little more than five minutes left in the game.
Bloomer’s Isabella Jenneman grabbed an offensive rebound and scored which sparked a 6-0 run by the Blackhawks to go up eight with about three minutes on the clock.
With 1:30 to go in the game Emma Seibel scored in transition giving Bloomer some cushion as the Mounders were held scoreless over the final two minutes.
“It’s good to get the first one out of the way,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “I was just proud of the girls for just sticking with it and coming out on top.”
Elk Mound was led by Radtke’s 15 points, including a 13 of 14 performance at the line. Radtke grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Plaszcz chipped in seven with Hailey Blaskowski scoring four and recording seven boards.
Jenneman’s 10 points led the Bloomer, with Emma Seibel scoring seven — all in the second half. Raine pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and scored six points.
Elk Mound is at St. Croix Central next Monday.
“We had a couple opportunities there when it got close. We just couldn’t get that loose ball or that defensive rebound but our kids played hard and we’ll be alright,” Kongshaug said. “I really appreciated their effort and we’ll keep working to get better.”
