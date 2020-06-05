Prep Girls Basketball: Longtime Colfax coach Doucette steps down, daughter Courtney takes the helm

The Vikings program came home with hardware in its third trip to state when Colfax fell to Algoma 46-30 in the Division 3 championship game after defeating The Prairie School 42-41 in the semifinals.

While teaching social studies in Winter, Joe heard of a physical education teaching position opening in Colfax from Ron Fandry, who worked in the same district and would go on to become the Colfax High School principal.

Joe was hired to the position in the Colfax and was also hired as the program’s head coach and would spend his next 30 years growing a consistently strong team built on the foundation of hard work.

“I’ve just got great memories. I guess the one thing I’m most proud of is we did it the right way,” Joe said of his tenure leading the program. “We worked hard and like we asked our kids we did it with integrity, we did it with character and it’s been great. I’ve just been fortunate. I think some of the cornerstones of (it are) getting great people involved with your youth program and getting get assistants and just working hard and having fun with it. My wife has been a big supporter and has done a lot behind the scenes.”