Against good teams in the Big Rivers Conference you can't get off to a slow start.
The Menomonie girls basketball team was held off the scoreboard for the first five minutes, 40 seconds as they were swallowed up by Hudson's defense in a 54-26 loss on Friday in Menomonie.
"I thought we didn’t have a very good feel for their length," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. "I thought that threw us off and made us very tentative. We’re a team that predicates itself on getting two feet in the paint, getting downhill trying to see the rim and that didn’t happen for a big chuck to start the game."
As the Raiders (8-4, 3-1) held down the Menomonie offense, Hudson opened up the game on a 13-0 run before the Mustangs knocked down their first shot.
"That’s what starts everything for us," Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said of its defense. "Our goal is always to come out with intensity and that energy and really disrupt them early and get our confidence going as much of we can."
Menomonie (4-9, 1-5) found a little rhythm halfway through the half cutting a onetime 19-3 deficit to 10 with six consecutive points, but Hudson came back with 11 of the 13 points to lead 30-11 at the break.
"The main thing for us right now is just sticking together, coming through," Harmon said. "We played two good team here back-to-back — two long, physical teams. We don’t exactly match up well with that personnel wise right now."
Menomonie played Hudson fairly evenly throughout much of the second half until the Mustangs went scoreless over the final 5:30. The Raiders closed the game on a 9-0 run.
Menomonie got seven points from Helen Chen and four points each from Rachel Dietrich and Shelby Thornton.
Hudson was led by a combined 30 points from forwards Audrey Hatfield and Grace Johnson as the Raiders size and length gave Menomonie troubles throughout the contest.
"It’s always kind of an emphasis, but we knew we had some advantages inside and that showed on both the offense end and on the rebounds," Vadnais said.
The game meant the end of the first go-round with conference opponents as Menomonie won its first Big Rivers contest before dropping the last five. As the Mustangs embark on the second half of the conference schedule, Harmon said they need to find ways to be more consistent on the offensive end. Menomonie is averaging 38.7 points per game in conference play while its defense continue its strong play giving up 47.8 points a game.
"We got a couple girls that teams are really taking away, especially these last four game, or trying to take away," Harmon said. "The more we can give them clean looks I think it’s going to open up not only their touches but everyone else’s touches and not put so much emphasis on who has to make the shot with us going forward."
Menomonie is off all of next week before a three game week to follow. The Mustangs have a nonconference game at Eau Claire Regis on Monday, Jan. 20 before turning right around with another game against Hudson on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Menomonie will then host Rice Lake on Friday, Jan. 24. The extended time off will allow the Mustangs to reevaluate what has been working and where they need to improve for the last nine games of the regular season.
"We got some time to work together to actually break down things we’re doing well, break down things that we need to work on and take that constructive criticism the right way and try to go forward with it," Harmon said.
