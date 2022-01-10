Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie routs River Falls, stays unbeaten atop Big Rivers

The Menomonie girls basketball team stayed unbeaten atop the Big Rivers Conference on Friday after scoring a 72-40 victory over River Falls.

Emma Mommsen led the charge for the Mustangs with 20 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and was joined in double figures by Helen Chen with 18 points and six assists and Mary Berg scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Sammy Jacobsen added eight points and six rebounds as Menomonie (10-2, 5-0) won is ninth straight.

Jordan Schwantz had 10 points for River Falls.

Earlier in the week the Mustangs rolled to a 58-13 nonconference home win on Monday over Wausau East. Mommsen had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win while Mary Berg scored nine and Ashleah Quilling added eight points as the Mustangs limited the Lumberjacks to just six points in the first half.

Menomonie started the week with a one-and-a-half game lead in the Big Rivers standings over Eau Claire Memorial and Rice Lake, who each had 3-2 league records. The Mustangs already own conference wins over the Old Abes and Warriors entering the second half of the regular season. Following Monday's nonconference home game against Prescott, the Mustangs play at Hudson on Friday in Big Rivers competition before hosting Holmen on Jan. 18 and playing at Rice Lake on Jan. 21.

