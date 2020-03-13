Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie's Thornton, Chen receive all-Big Rivers Conference recognition

Menomonie sophomores Shelby Thornton and Helen Chen received postseason awards from the Big Rivers Conference following strong seasons for the Mustangs.
Thornton was named to the conference’s second team while Chen was given an honorable mention.
Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said Thornton adapted well to the expanded role of point guard, initiating the offense while also being a big factor scoring the basketball. Despite the difficult of receiving a spot on the second team as a sophomore, Harmon said he’s not surprise because of the impact Thornton was able to make on each side of the court.
“Shelby is one of the best two-way players in our league,” Harmon said of Thornton. “She is a lockdown defender while following the team concepts and ran the show for us on offense.”
Chen came into the season with an elbow injury but she didn’t let that stop her from finishing the year second in school history for made 3-pointers in a season. She also knocked down a program record-tying seven triples in the team’s first game of the year.
“We are excited to see her continue to push her offensive game to new heights,” Harmon said of Chen. “The second part of the season you really got to see her getting to the rim and creating opportunities for teammates, which freed her up for better looks.”
Harmon added he’s excited to see the duos continued development in the coming seasons.
The Mustangs finished 9-15 on the year and in fifth place in the Big Rivers Conference with the 4-8 record. Menomonie earned a Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparta to open the postseason before ending its season with loss to Big Rivers champion River Falls in the regional semifinals.
The Mustangs will lose four seniors as Olivia Steinmetz, Emily Schwartz, Rachel Dietrich and Shelby Styer will graduate. With a young roster, Harmon said, the seniors played a big part in leading the way. It wasn’t about stats for the seniors, Harmon said, but they always worked hard and helped maintain the high expectations of the program.
Harmon said Steinmetz has been the heart of the program for the past three seasons in the way she cares for her teammates.
“Menomonie has been really lucky to have her as the face of many of our athletics/activities as she is a tremendous representation for our community,” he said of Steinmetz.
Schwartz impacted her teammates by being willing to do whatever the coaches asked and always having a great work ethic, Harmon said.
“Emily is one of the most coachable kids I have ever had, and that’s a reflection of how she has been brought up,” Harmon said of Schwartz. “Her lead by example approach impacted so many of her teammates.”
Harmon said Dietrich was always resilient and that carried her to making a difference for the team.
“She has proven how tough-minded she is through the years when things haven’t necessarily gone her way. But she kept giving it her all and turn herself into a great member of our team,” he said of Dietrich.
Styer suffered a knee injury last season and wasn’t able to get healthy enough to make a significant impact on the court but Harmon said she still played a role in the success of the team.
“She’ a great example to others of when things might not go your way, but you adapt and find a way to be a positive impact on others,” he said of Styer.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team: Kylie Strop, River Falls; Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls; Sydney Brennan, Eau Claire Memorial; Audrey Hatfield, Hudson; Sophia Jones, Hudson; Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls.
Second Team: Abby Doerre,River Falls; Alexis Zenner, Chippewa Falls; Shelby Thornton, Menomonie; Taylor Weick, River Falls; Brynn Olson, Rice Lake.
Honorable Mention: Lauren Stolzman, Hudson; Lily Cayley, Eau Claire Memorial; Helen Chen Menomonie; Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North; Taylor Kasten River Falls; Nicole Rossow Eau Claire Memorial.
Player of the Year: Kylie Strop, River Falls.