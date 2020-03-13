Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie's Thornton, Chen receive all-Big Rivers Conference recognition

Harmon added he’s excited to see the duos continued development in the coming seasons.

The Mustangs finished 9-15 on the year and in fifth place in the Big Rivers Conference with the 4-8 record. Menomonie earned a Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparta to open the postseason before ending its season with loss to Big Rivers champion River Falls in the regional semifinals.

The Mustangs will lose four seniors as Olivia Steinmetz, Emily Schwartz, Rachel Dietrich and Shelby Styer will graduate. With a young roster, Harmon said, the seniors played a big part in leading the way. It wasn’t about stats for the seniors, Harmon said, but they always worked hard and helped maintain the high expectations of the program.

Harmon said Steinmetz has been the heart of the program for the past three seasons in the way she cares for her teammates.

“Menomonie has been really lucky to have her as the face of many of our athletics/activities as she is a tremendous representation for our community,” he said of Steinmetz.

Schwartz impacted her teammates by being willing to do whatever the coaches asked and always having a great work ethic, Harmon said.