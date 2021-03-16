Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie's Mommsen earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors, Chen chosen to second team

Menomonie junior Emma Mommsen was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team and junior Helen Chen earned second team honors for the Mustangs for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot post player Mommsen shot better than 75 percent from the field before suffering an injury and was a tough matchup down low for opponents.

“Mo (Emma) had a monster year and I would say exceeded her and everyone’s expectations,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said of Mommsen. “Her success this year was the result of trusting her teammates, listening and winning the race. Anyone that watched Mo this year would have noticed that she beat everyone to the spot, “she won her race”...we teach the girls that the game consists of a ton of mini races and your job is to win as many of those as you can.

“Mo did that over and over again. Opposing coaches raved about her finishing this year.”

Chen received more attention from opponents this season but still posted solid numbers for Menomonie while adding to her game on the defensive end.