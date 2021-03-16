Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie's Mommsen earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors, Chen chosen to second team

Menomonie junior Emma Mommsen was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team and junior Helen Chen earned second team honors for the Mustangs for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot post player Mommsen shot better than 75 percent from the field before suffering an injury and was a tough matchup down low for opponents.
“Mo (Emma) had a monster year and I would say exceeded her and everyone’s expectations,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said of Mommsen. “Her success this year was the result of trusting her teammates, listening and winning the race. Anyone that watched Mo this year would have noticed that she beat everyone to the spot, “she won her race”...we teach the girls that the game consists of a ton of mini races and your job is to win as many of those as you can.
“Mo did that over and over again. Opposing coaches raved about her finishing this year.”
Chen received more attention from opponents this season but still posted solid numbers for Menomonie while adding to her game on the defensive end.
“She bought into the defensive side for the first time consistently and it showed,” Harmon said of Chen. “Helen stretches the floor nicely for us and allows others good downhill opportunities. I am looking forward to her buying in more and more into what she can provide the team. By her sharing the ball, attacking with purpose and quicker decision making our team should take another step forward.”
Menomonie finished with a 10-9 overall record this season including a 6-6 mark in Big Rivers play, which was good for fourth place. Harmon credited the team’s lone senior Mackenzie Bird for her leadership during the season as the team battled through injury, a quarantine and moving up to Division 1 for the postseason in posting a winning season.
“A third of our team’s losses were to the state runner-up in Hudson,” Harmon said. “To earn a bye in the first round of playoffs, host a playoff game and make it to the regional final with knowing that you bring everyone back but one girl is exciting. We have a handful of gym rats and I know we will put in the time to try and be the best we can.
“The girls really learned nothing is guaranteed this year and I look forward to the habits they instilled and the sense of urgency they started to create for themselves.”
Hudson’s Sophia Jonas was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year as the Big Rivers champion Raiders advanced to the Division 1 state championship game before falling to Germantown 63-48.
All-Big Rivers
Conference TeamFirst Team—Audrey Hatfield, Senior, Hudson; Sophia Jonas, Senior, Hudson; Reanna Hutchinson, Junior, Eau Claire North; Brynn Olson, Junior, Rice Lake; Emma Mommsen, Junior, Menomonie; Lily Cayley, Sophomore, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team—Helen Chen, Junior, Menomonie; Evie Dreger, Senior, Eau Claire North; Livi Boily, Senior, Hudson; Jordan Roethel, Junior, Rice Lake; Rachel Randleman, Senior, River Falls.
Honorable Mention—Taylor Kasten, Senior, River Falls; Savannah Hinke, Senior, Chippewa Falls; Grace Johnson, Senior, Hudson; Grace Forsberg, Senior, Rice Lake; Tessa Hazelton, Junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Nadia Horn, Senior, Eau Claire North.
Player of the Year—Sophia Jonas, Hudson.