A quick 7-0 spurt in the first minute of the overtime period buried the Menomonie girls basketball team in a 71-62 loss to La Crosse Central in the season opener for both teams in Menomonie on Thursday.
La Crosse Central's Ally Pangier used shot fake and baseline drive to get the Red Raiders a bucket on the first possession of the extra period. After an empty Menomonie trip, Pangier was wide open in the left corner as Rachel Peterson kicked the ball out of the post for a 3-point basket. La Crosse Central's Brittney Mislivecek forced a steal as Menomonie attempted to break the press and she scored in transition as the Red Raiders jumped ahead 64-57 all in under a minute of play in overtime.
"They did a nice job especially in the second half adjusting a little bit where they were able to get Peterson the ball in the post and she made a good kick out read and the girl hit a shot," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. "You tip your cap to that. We probably over helped just a little bit off of that."
Menomonie (0-1) got a bucket from Emma Mommsen on an assist from Emily Schwartz with two minutes to play to pull within five but La Crosse Central (1-0) closed it out on a 7-3 run.
"I think I saw the passion I want to see," La Crosse Central coach Quartell Roberson said. "We could have played like that the whole game. I wish we would have come out (to start) the game like that, but that’s the type of team we could be."
Menomonie held a 57-55 advantage with 21 seconds to play after Olivia Steinmetz made one of two free throws. After calling a timeout Roberson decided to give the ball to his freshman guard. Mislivecek went around a screen on the right wing and weaved through the Menomonie defense creating a quality look for herself to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.
"She’s been playing well all night, so I felt like it was the right time to get her ball — give her some confidence," Roberson said of Mislivecek. "I think she’s going to be a great player."
Menomonie fought back from an eight-point deficit with 5:30 to play in the game. The Mustangs trailed 50-42 but Menomonie scored seven straight during a four minute field goal drought from La Crosse Central.
Helen Chen's 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining in regulation gave Menomonie a 54-53 advantage. It was Chen's sixth triple of the game as hit seven on the night.
A bucket by Peterson gave the Red Raiders back the lead with 1:12 to play but then Bella Jacobsen on the next possession put Menomonie right back in front by one as she drove into the lane and hit a short jumper.
Chen led the Mustangs with 21 points, making five 3-pointers in the second half. The sophomore was cleared from injury last week and missed the team's scrimmage this past Saturday but showed no lingering affects in the season opener.
Mommsen added 17 points with team-high 11 coming in the first half. Harmon said the team will depend on Mommsen's development this year as the only true post player on team.
"For her to play, not get into real foul trouble but then actually be an offensive threat a little bit was big for us," Harmon said of Mommsen. "You’re going to see huge growth in her through this year."
Steinmetz had 10 and Thornton scored seven.
La Crosse Central had four players in double figures as Brittney Mislivecek had a 18, Whitney Mislivecek added 13 while Pangier scored 11 and Lily Wehrs 10.
Menomonie begins Big Rivers Conference play on Tuesday with a trip to Rice Lake. Next weekend the Mustangs travel to Stevens Point for a tournament featuring matchups against Rhinelander (Nov. 29) and D.C. Everest (Nov. 30).
"You can see some things that we’re going be able to do, we just got to keep on believing in one another here," Harmon said, "because it’s going to be some growing pains so to speak with that many young kids on the floor."
