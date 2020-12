Prep Girls Basketball Preview: A new roster, head coach to lead Colfax this winter

A new but familiar face will lead the Colfax girls basketball program this season that itself will see many new players on the floor.

Courtney Sarauer takes over the lead of the program for her father Joe Doucette, who stepped down as Vikings coach following 30 successful seasons but remains on staff as an assistant coach.

Six letterwinners return for a Colfax team that finished 21-4 and won a Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Division 4 regional championship in 2019-20.

Of those returners, none were starters a season ago as guards Madison Barstad (4.6 points points per game), Addisyn Olson (2.8 PPG) and Marissa Harmon (2.7 PPG) look to take on a larger role this winter.

The opportunity for playing time is open as Jasmine Best, Jillian Bowe, Jasmine Paulus, Rylee Parker, Bailey Bradford, Abby Irwin, Tyler Noll and Emillee Burcham-Scofield are among those poised for action on the floor.

The Vikings won the league championship a season ago with a 14-0 effort in league play and the challenge of defending the title will be significant in a conference with many strong teams such as Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound as the Vikings enter the season with a team Sarauer called ‘young’ and ‘new’.