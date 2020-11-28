Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Athletic Elk Mound squad ready to battle again in tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference

The Elk Mound girls basketball team is eager to battle once again in a tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference title race.

The Mounders have five letterwinners back this year for 11th-year coach Jordan Kongshaug after the team finished second to Colfax in the league standings a season ago.

Guards Tori Blaskowski (9.3 points per game) and Olivia Schreiber (3.7 points per game) are starters that are back while guards Stela Rhude (4.7 PPG) and Brooke Emery (3.0 PPG) and guard/forward Isabella Hollister (1.7 PPG) are also returning from a Mounders team that was 18-6 in 2019-20.

Forwards Kallee Ruhde, Lydia Rubenzer and Olivia Schindler will look to add some toughness and physicality inside to augment the returning perimeter players.

"We will be young and athletic," Kongshaug said. "We will play really hard and I like the intensity we have been bringing to practice. We won't have a lot of size so rebounding will be challenging. We hope to improve each practice and game to play our best basketball at the end of the season."

Colfax went unbeaten en route to a league championship last season but will have many new faces in the lineup while perrenial contenders Mondovi and Durand are expected to contend again, along with the Mounders.