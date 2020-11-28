 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Athletic Elk Mound squad ready to battle again in tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Prep Girls Basketball Preview | Elk Mound Mounders

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Athletic Elk Mound squad ready to battle again in tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference

2020-21 Elk Mound Girls Basketball

Members of the Elk Mound girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Front (Left to Right): Lydia Levra, Isabella Hollister, Caroline Gabert, Kylee Jenson, Kallee Rhude, Tori Blaskowski, Brooke Emery, Mercede Rothbauer, Karsyn Heath, Riley Engum and Madisyn Mohr. Second row: Lauren Garnett, Olivia Schindler, Jillian Schlewitz, Chloe Dummer, Kate Mohr, Grace Roder, Stella Rhude, Olivia Schreiber, Sierra Simpson, Carly Mohr and Addison Young. Missing: Lydia Rubenzer.

 FOR THE NEWS

The Elk Mound girls basketball team is eager to battle once again in a tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference title race.

The Mounders have five letterwinners back this year for 11th-year coach Jordan Kongshaug after the team finished second to Colfax in the league standings a season ago.

Guards Tori Blaskowski (9.3 points per game) and Olivia Schreiber (3.7 points per game) are starters that are back while guards Stela Rhude (4.7 PPG) and Brooke Emery (3.0 PPG) and guard/forward Isabella Hollister (1.7 PPG) are also returning from a Mounders team that was 18-6 in 2019-20.

Forwards Kallee Ruhde, Lydia Rubenzer and Olivia Schindler will look to add some toughness and physicality inside to augment the returning perimeter players.

"We will be young and athletic," Kongshaug said. "We will play really hard and I like the intensity we have been bringing to practice. We won't have a lot of size so rebounding will be challenging. We hope to improve each practice and game to play our best basketball at the end of the season."

Colfax went unbeaten en route to a league championship last season but will have many new faces in the lineup while perrenial contenders Mondovi and Durand are expected to contend again, along with the Mounders.

Elk Mound's first three games of the season are on the road, opening on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Fall Creek before playing at Baldwin-Woodville (Nov. 30) and Spring Valley (Dec. 3). Elk Mound's first home game is against the Vikings on Dec. 7 before a nonconference game against Somerset on Dec. 8.

The Mounders fell to Fall Creek 54-42 in the season opener. Hollister and Blaskowski each had 10 points for Elk Mound including a combined four of the team's eight three-pointers. Emery added nine points on three triples and Schreiber had five points.

"I like the attitude and energy of our team," Kongshaug said. "We have a group of girls that want to continue to get better."

2020-21 Schedule

November—24, at Fall Creek; 30, at Baldwin-Woodville.

December—3, at Spring Valley; 7, Colfax; 8, Somerset; 11, at Elmwood/Plum City; 14, at Osseo-Fairchild; 18, at Mondovi; 22, Ellsworth; 29, at Altoona.

January—5, Glenwood City; 7, at Durand; 12, Boyceville; 15, at Colfax; 18, Durand; 21, Spring Valley; 26, Elmwood/Plum City; 29, at Glenwood City.

February—1, at Boyceville; 2, at Amery; 4, Mondovi.

