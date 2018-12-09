With the roster intact from last year, the Colfax girls basketball team is hoping to earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship after finishing a game back of Durand.
Colfax finished 20-6 overall and 12-2 in conference. The Vikings bring back all five starters and 13 letterwinners from a year ago for 27th-year coach Joe Doucette, including first team all-conference players in Kameri Meredith and Savannah Henricks.
Meredith led the Vikings at 16 points per game and 8.1 rebounds and was second on the team in steals (2.3) and third in assists (2.3). Henricks has a balanced season last year with 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals.
“We return a lot of talent and feel we should be right in the mix and would be very disappointed if we are not,” Doucette said.
Also back in the starting lineup is Alyssa Dachel (7.1 points and team-high 3.2 assists), Morgan Schleusner (4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds ) and Emma Hurlburt (5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks).
Dachel and Hurlburt were second team All-Dunn-St. Croix.
Rachel Scharlau (6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 block), Josie Steinke (3.7 points) and Addy Olson (2 points) are back to provide depth off the bench.
“Really a good mix, veterans are great teammates who work hard and are easy to get along with,” Doucette said.
“We have to work hard and improve. We can’t stay the same. Everybody has weaknesses they must improve. If everyone improves we could be very good.”
The Vikings are off to a strong start to begin the season at 4-1 overall with wins over Hayward and Hudson. Colfax fell to Bloomer on Nov. 27 in a nonconference game but has followed that up with victories over Spring Valley and Elk Mound to start 2-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix.
The Vikings hosted Elmwood/Plum City on Friday and they will return to action on Tuesday at Glenwood City.
Colfax has nonconference contests with Melrose-Mindoro — who eliminated the Vikings in a Division 4 sectional final last season — Saint Croix Central, Eau Claire Regis, Clear Lake and Ladysmith upcoming this season.
Colfax hosts Durand — the only team to hand the Vikings both of their two conference losses a year ago — on Jan. 8 before a road matchup with the Panthers on Feb. 8.
“We hope to work hard and improve. The sky is the limit,” Doucette said. “We would really like to win a tough conference and make a run in the tournament. We have some great kids with great experience”
