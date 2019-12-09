COLFAX — With eight seniors, the Colfax girls basketball team has the veteran experience that could lead to a special season.
The Vikings will depend on that group to as they look to remain atop the Dunn-St. Conference standings for 30th-year coach Joe Doucette.
“We’re going to be tremendously loyal to them,” Doucette said of the seniors. “We’re go as far as their ability to work together and lead our younger kids. If they can do that and be unselfish we’re going to have a great year.”
Colfax was co-champions of the conference with Durand with matching 13-1 records. The Vikings were 19-5 overall last season before falling in a Division 4 sectional final contest to Melrose-Mindoro.
The Vikings lose departed seniors in all-conference first team selection Alyssa Dachel and second team pick Emma Hurlburt. Dachel, Hurlburt and Savannah Henricks were also four-year starters for Colfax.
Colfax returns two all-conference honorees in senior Kameri Meredith (first team) and senior Morgan Schleusner (honorable mention).
Meredith averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game last year. Scheusner contributed 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Also returning to the starting lineup is senior Rachel Scharlau. Scharlau had eight starts last season and averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. Seniors Josie Steinke, Addy Olson and Jayna Bowe each made at least one start last season.
“We have all the pieces of the puzzle we just got to figure it out,” Doucette said.
The Vikings will look for returners in senior Saville Wilson, juniors Marissa Harmon, Addisyn Olson, Abby Irwin and Bailey Bradford and sophomore Maddy Barstad to provide depth. Newcomers in senior Taylor Irwin, juniors Rylee Parker and Jasmine Paulus and sophomore Jasmine Best will also be in the mix to provide minutes for the Vikings.
“We got so many kids it’s hard to get everybody minutes and people are going to have to accept their role, and if everybody does that we’re going to have a great year,” Doucette said.
Colfax is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix prior to Tuesday’s matchup at Elmwood/Plum City. The Vikings dropped their season opener in overtime to Hudson before three straight wins over Eau Claire Regis, Bloomer and Elk Mound in their conference opener.
On Friday the Vikings host Glenwood City before a nonconference battle at Hayward next Monday.
“One, we try to improve and get better, try to work hard and improve,” Doucette said. “The second thing is we want to be classy and impress our fans with our teamwork and our hard work. If we can do that, then things seem to fall into place.”