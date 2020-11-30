Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Experienced Mustangs poised for strong season

The Menomonie girls basketball team returns a solid group of players this winter for seventh-year Mustangs coach Storm Harmon.

The team brings back four starters to go with four reserve players poised for bigger roles and additional players that could make an impact this winter.

Junior Shelby Thornton earned All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors a season ago after averaging 11.6 points per game while fellow junior Helen Chen was second to Thornton on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per contest in earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades.

Juniors Emma Mommsen (6.2 points per game) and Bella Jacobsen (three points per game) return to give the Mustangs plenty of experience at the front of the roster.

Senior Mackenzie Bird, juniors Cece Behrend and Lauren Berg and sophomore Ashlea Quilling also return to bolster the team's depth while fershmen Mary Berg, Sammy Jacobsen and Elizabeth Kyles are also those who could see action for the Mustangs as the team looks to improve upon its 9-15 overall record and fifth place finish in the Big Rivers Conference standings.