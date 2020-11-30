 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Experienced Mustangs poised for strong season
Prep Girls Basketball Preview | Menomonie Mustangs

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Experienced Mustangs poised for strong season

2020-21 Menomonie Girls Basketball Team

The Menomonie girls basketball team brings back eight total letterwinners along with some new faces that could add further depth for the Mustangs this winter.

 FOR THE NEWS

The Menomonie girls basketball team returns a solid group of players this winter for seventh-year Mustangs coach Storm Harmon.

The team brings back four starters to go with four reserve players poised for bigger roles and additional players that could make an impact this winter.

Junior Shelby Thornton earned All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors a season ago after averaging 11.6 points per game while fellow junior Helen Chen was second to Thornton on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per contest in earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades.

Juniors Emma Mommsen (6.2 points per game) and Bella Jacobsen (three points per game) return to give the Mustangs plenty of experience at the front of the roster.

Senior Mackenzie Bird, juniors Cece Behrend and Lauren Berg and sophomore Ashlea Quilling also return to bolster the team's depth while fershmen Mary Berg, Sammy Jacobsen and Elizabeth Kyles are also those who could see action for the Mustangs as the team looks to improve upon its 9-15 overall record and fifth place finish in the Big Rivers Conference standings.

"We have a wonderful group of young women that we look forward to working with this season," Harmon said. "We get back some key players that have logged some nice minutes the past couple seasons. We will still be pretty youthful as we have only one senior on the roster.

"We will also be looking for some additional young kids to make some positive impacts on our team."

Menomonie is currently scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8 with a home game against Eau Claire North before road games at Rice Lake (Dec. 10) and Chippewa Falls (Dec. 11).

2020-21 Schedule

December—8, Eau Claire North; 10, at Rice Lake; 11, at Chippewa Falls; 15, Eau Claire Memorial; 17, at Hudson; 22, River Falls.

January—4, at Holmen; 8, at River Falls; 11, at Eau Claire Memorial; 15, Hudson; 19, Medford; 22, Rice Lake; 23, Onalaska; 29, at Eau Claire North.

February—2, at Prescott; 5, Chippewa Falls.

Standings

Big RiversW-LW-L
River Falls11-120-4
Hudson10-217-6
Chippewa Falls7-513-10
Eau Claire Memorial7-514-9
Menomonie4-89-15
Eau Claire North2-104-19
Rice Lake1-116-17
