Patience will be key in a year of change.
The Menomonie girls basketball team under fifth-year coach Storm Harmon is facing significant turnover from last year’s team that finished 16-6 overall and third in the Big Rivers Conference at 8-4.
The Mustangs return just one starter as Menomonie loses three players that are now playing basketball in college. Harmon is preaching patience for both his staff and the players as individuals adapt to new roles.
“It kind of reminds me of our first year when we took over and we had put in some new stuff, some new systems, playing a little bit different, and this group will to,” Harmon said. “I think we’re going to be completely different from what we look like at the end of the season versus the beginning of the season.”
Menomonie graduated program-leading scorer and first team all-Big Rivers selection in Kylie Mogen, along with second team member Lindsey Johnson and honorable mention Destiny Halderman.
The Mustangs also lose starter Lexi Hastings and Clair Schoenberger.
The lone returning starter is sophomore Shelby Thornton. Thornton will have the ball in her hands a lot offensively, Harmon said, and it will be key for Menomonie to get her in positions to make plays for herself and teammates.
“We got to make sure she gets the ball in spots that she can do something with it because she’s skilled that way,” Harmon said of Thornton.
Senior Olivia Steinmetz has accepted a position of leadership in her third season on varsity. After seeing a little time her sophomore year and then playing a bigger role last season, Harmon said Steinmetz has become the player that guides the rest of the group.
“This year it’s her team and she going to kind of get these girls to the place she wants,” Harmon said of Steinmetz.
Menomonie also returns seniors Emily Schwartz and Rachel Dietrich who will each step into bigger roles. Sophomore Emma Mommsen will seen an increased role by playing a big part in the post for a team that will lack size.
Sophomore Helen Chen will miss a portion of the season due to injury but will return as another key piece for the Mustangs along with sophomore Bella Jacobsen, who saw varsity minutes last year.
Junior Mackenzie Bird and sophomores Lauren Berg and Cece Behrend will look to make an impact in their first varsity seasons.
“It’s a bunch of new kids doing completely new things or them stepping into new roles,” Harmon said. “So being patient with one another and that this is a process for us, but for us as coaches not wanting to take too much right away — being okay with slowing down if we’re not quite doing something the way we need to be doing.
“That will allow us to hopefully be there where we need to be at the end.”
Reigning conference champion Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Hudson are the early favorites to finish atop the standings, Harmon said. With improving teams like Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Rice Lake, the Big Rivers will be extremely competitive throughout the season.
“We’ll have our work cut out each night but this is the right group to take some next steps with,” Harmon said.
The Mustangs have a scrimmage on Saturday in Menomonie against Colfax and Stanley-Boyd. They open the season next Thursday by hosting La Crosse Central before Big Rivers play starts Nov. 26 at Rice Lake. The team’s first home Big Rivers game is Dec. 6 against Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie hosts a tournament Dec. 27-28 as the Mustangs play Ashland and Merrill. Menomonie also has nonconference games against Rhinelander, D.C. Everest, New Richmond, Holmen, Eau Claire Regis, Marshfield and Onalaska.
For Harmon he’s focused on the same mantra the program has had during his five years — displaying a high level of effort no matter the score. If the Mustangs do that, Harmon sees a team that will show significant improvement throughout the year.
“We don’t play to a scoreboard, we play with the time,” Harmon said. “That’s what we always want our kids to do. It’s fun when we finally see that click for them because we don’t want the score to dictate the level of intensity or our execution to waver because of that.
“Hopefully we can get there sooner where we’re just playing ball, and that’s going to allow them to get better and better as the season goes on.”
