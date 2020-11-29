 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New faces aim to help Boyceville compete on a nightly basis in tough Dunn-St. Croix
Prep Girls Basketball Preview | Boyceville Bulldogs

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New faces aim to help Boyceville compete on a nightly basis in tough Dunn-St. Croix

2020-21 Boyceville Girls Basketball Team

Members of the Boyceville girls basketballt eam are (front row, from left): Sarah Stoveren, Mya Lagerstrom, Hannah Dunn, Hailey Hellendrung and Jaden Stevens. Second row: Kady Grambow, Faith Harnisch, Rachael Montgomery, Harper Olson, Hailey Hanestad, Cora Leslie, Cambrie Reismer and Jensen Boesl.

 FOR THE NEWS

The Boyceville girls basketball team will look to build around four returning letterwinners overall with a new head coach.

Jay Lagerstrom takes over the Bulldogs program that brings back on starter and three other contributors from last season when the team finished 8-16.

Senior guard Kady Grambow is the team's lone returning starter from 2019-20 and averaged seven points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year. Fellow seniors Jensine Boesl (4.4 points and 4 rebounds per game), Mya Lagerstrom (5.3 points per game) and Faith Harnisch (2.3 points and 2 rebounds per game) are also back, as is junior guard Harper Olson (1.6 points per game).

Senior forward Chrissa Kersten returns after a year off and will join several sophomores and freshmen as newcomers ready to vie for floor time at the varsity level.

"We have some major losses of players to fill," Lagerstrom said. "We need to find our identity as a team and improve as the season moves on. Younger girls will have to fill spots on (the) varsity roster and with a little experience we hope to compete each night out."

Lagerstrom previously coached the Boyceville boys team from 2006-14.

The Dunn-St. Croix Conference team title race could feature a host of familiar teams like Durand, Colfax, Mondovi and Elk Mound and Lagerstrom believes his Bulldogs can compete night in and night out, but will need to find a way to win close games to remain in the hunt for a solid finish in the standings.

"We have a few older players with some experience but overall (we're) going to be a pretty young team," Lagerstrom said. "With really no opportunity to work together this summer (which all teams dealt with), we have a lot of unanswered questions at this time."

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season with home games against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Dec. 1) and Glenwood City (Dec. 3) before playing on the road at Elmwood/Plum City (Dec. 7) and Mondovi (Dec. 11).

2020-21 Schedule

December—1, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; 3, Glenwood City; 7, at Elmwood/Plum City; 11, at Mondovi; 15, Durand; 18, at Spring Valley; 22, Pepin/Alma.

January—5, at Turtle Lake; 7, Colfax; 8, at Amery; 12, at Elk Mound; 15, Elmwood/Plum City; 18, at Colfax; 19, Baldwin-Woodville; 21, at Glenwood City; 26, Mondovi, 29, at Durand.

February—1, Elk Mound; 4, Spring Valley.

