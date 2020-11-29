Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New faces aim to help Boyceville compete on a nightly basis in tough Dunn-St. Croix

The Boyceville girls basketball team will look to build around four returning letterwinners overall with a new head coach.

Jay Lagerstrom takes over the Bulldogs program that brings back on starter and three other contributors from last season when the team finished 8-16.

Senior guard Kady Grambow is the team's lone returning starter from 2019-20 and averaged seven points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year. Fellow seniors Jensine Boesl (4.4 points and 4 rebounds per game), Mya Lagerstrom (5.3 points per game) and Faith Harnisch (2.3 points and 2 rebounds per game) are also back, as is junior guard Harper Olson (1.6 points per game).

Senior forward Chrissa Kersten returns after a year off and will join several sophomores and freshmen as newcomers ready to vie for floor time at the varsity level.

"We have some major losses of players to fill," Lagerstrom said. "We need to find our identity as a team and improve as the season moves on. Younger girls will have to fill spots on (the) varsity roster and with a little experience we hope to compete each night out."

Lagerstrom previously coached the Boyceville boys team from 2006-14.