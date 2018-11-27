Try 3 months for $3
2018-19 Boyceville Girls Basketball Team

Members of the 2018-19 Boyceville girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Megan Hintzman, Alyx Bloom, Tyra Kostman and Ana Evenson. Second Row: Mya Lagerstrom, Emma Ouellette, Rachel Pestrud, Chrissa Kersten and Harper Olson. Back Row: Jensine Boesl, Yaiza Granda, Faith Harnisch and Kady Grambow. Missing: Taylor Grambow and Cholponai Batyrbekova.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

The Boyceville girls basketball team will be counting on younger roster, with only one senior, as they look to work their way up the standings in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

Jolene Bird enters her 22nd year coaching the Bulldogs, who return three starters from last season, when the team finished 5-18 overall and tied for sixth at 3-13 in conference.

The team also lost junior Taylor Grambow to a knee injury.

“I think this team has some challenges ahead of them but they all seem up for the challenges and work hard and play well together,” Bird said.

Junior guard Rachel Prestrud returns after earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore. Prestrud led the team in scoring at 8 points per game.

Also back in the starting lineup are junior forward Tyra Kostman, who scored 6 points a contest and junior guard Emma Ouellette.

Alyx Bloom returns as the team’s lone senior along with junior forward Ana Evenson to provide depth.

A significant number of players are looking to find expanded roles this season. Bird is also expecting junior Megan Hitzman, sophomores Kady Grambow, Jensine Boesl, Chrissa Kersten, Mya Lagerstrom, Faith Harnisch and freshman Harper Olson to contribute this season.

Boyceville is 1-1 on the year after it earned its first win last Monday over Alma/Pepin. The Bulldogs opened the season with a defeat to Baldwin-Woodville on Nov. 15.

The season continued on Tuesday with a nonconference matchup with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before opening Dunn-St. Croix play on Thursday with a home contest with Elk Mound.

The Bulldogs have nonconference games remaining on the schedule with Clear Lake, Turtle Lake, Amery, Cumberland and Prairie Farm.

