Prep Girls Basketball Regionals: Menomonie clamps down defensively in playoff-opening victory over Sparta

"Kids stepped up when they needed to. I don’t think we necessarily played our best game, we have a lot of things we can improve so that’s promising too," Harmon said.

Menomonie started from behind, but didn't panic. The Mustangs struggled to find shots against a Sparta zone defense that was forcing Menomonie into a number of turnovers. The Spartans jumped ahead 10-0 as they shutout Menomonie over the first five minutes of the contest.

"They just keep playing, that’s the big thing. It would have been very easy to be like ‘their night’ but no our girls don’t let that happen," Harmon said. "They keep playing for each other. I’m really proud of that."

Menomonie adjusted and did a better job of finding the middle of the zone and looking to make plays. Early passing didn't see the paint very often but as the game went on, the ball got to the high post and players looked to the basket instead of quickly passing back out to the perimeter, Harmon said.

"We started to see little dump downs and the big lanes that were there, and it was nice that we actually got it there, looked at the rim and made some plays out of it," he said.

Chen led the Mustangs with 16 points. Jacobsen added eight and Steinmetz had seven with Schwartz scoring six.