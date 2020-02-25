Prep Girls Basketball Regionals: Menomonie clamps down defensively in playoff-opening victory over Sparta

When the Menomonie girls basketball team's defense needs to string together some stops, it knows how to deliver.
The Mustangs held Sparta without a field goal over a 10 minute span in the second half on their way to a 49-45 victory over the Spartans in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
The No. 8 seed Menomonie advances to face Big Rivers Conference champion and top-seed River Falls on Friday.
After a quick 5-0 run by Sparta, the Mustangs, led by Bella Jacobsen locked down defensively holding the Spartans without a made field goal from the 12 minute, 24 second mark of the half until there was just 2:17 left in the game.
Jacobsen directed the Menomonie press and together with the other guards made things uncomfortable for the Sparta ball handlers.
"We don’t give game balls or anything out, but what she gave us on the floor usually doesn’t go in the stat book but it made everything work," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said of Jacobsen. "Her rotations were clean, she got deflections, got out on the break for us — things that needed to do because they’re really good in their zone."
Menomonie went from trailing by six with a little more than 12 minutes to play to leading by 11 during a 20-3 run.
"I think just a lot of ball pressure and not ever letting their guards get a chance to rest (were key)," senior guard Emily Schwartz said of the run.
Helen Chen drove and scored to start the run and then she attacked the rim and found Emma Mommsen for another two. A 3-pointer by Olivia Steinmetz gave Menomonie a 32-31 lead with 8:34 remaining.
Chen then found the range from distance on the next possession before a triple by Shelby Thornton a minute later pushed the Mustangs lead to seven with less than seven minutes left.
It was Chen's second 3-pointer of the game after she had a string of misses from deep during the early part of the second half and later part of the first.
"Every time I would just put my head down my teammates would be there to bring be back up," Chen said. "No matter what, everyone is there for you no matter what you do — turnover, missed shot, they’re all there for you to bring you up every time."
Menomonie got a bucket from Jacobsen around the six minute mark that would be the final made field goal for the Mustangs as Menomonie would shoot 14 free throws down the stretch. Sparta got a 3-pointer from Katelyn Humphrey with two minutes remaining that pulled the Spartans within eight. After a 1-for-2 performance at the foul line Sparta added two free throw of its owned and then got a quick basket to pull within 48-43 with 43 seconds to play.
Chen made 1-of-2 at the line to go up six and the Menomonie defense sealed the win, locking up Sparta over the final 20 seconds as the Spartans were unable get a shot up until just three seconds remained.
"Kids stepped up when they needed to. I don’t think we necessarily played our best game, we have a lot of things we can improve so that’s promising too," Harmon said.
Menomonie started from behind, but didn't panic. The Mustangs struggled to find shots against a Sparta zone defense that was forcing Menomonie into a number of turnovers. The Spartans jumped ahead 10-0 as they shutout Menomonie over the first five minutes of the contest.
"They just keep playing, that’s the big thing. It would have been very easy to be like ‘their night’ but no our girls don’t let that happen," Harmon said. "They keep playing for each other. I’m really proud of that."
Menomonie adjusted and did a better job of finding the middle of the zone and looking to make plays. Early passing didn't see the paint very often but as the game went on, the ball got to the high post and players looked to the basket instead of quickly passing back out to the perimeter, Harmon said.
"We started to see little dump downs and the big lanes that were there, and it was nice that we actually got it there, looked at the rim and made some plays out of it," he said.
Chen led the Mustangs with 16 points. Jacobsen added eight and Steinmetz had seven with Schwartz scoring six.
"We have great seniors leading our whole team and I think everyone on team wanted another game with them," Chen said. "We just put it all out on the floor and gave it our best."
Sparta was led by 15 points from Taneea Henderson and 14 from Callahan Ziebell. Ten of Ziebell's points came in the first half as Menomonie's perimeter defense prevented easy post looks for Sparta in the second half.
The Mustangs look towards a River Falls team they lost to twice on the year, with the latest a 56-43 defeat on Feb. 7 in Menomonie. Harmon said it will take their best effort to knock the Wildcats off.
"They’re really good," Harmon said. "(Kylie) Strop, she’s unbelievable, best guard I’ve seen since I’ve been in the Big Rivers the way she controls a basketball game. We’ve got our work cut out for us and hopefully our girls are ready to put together a couple days of practice together."