Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Colfax defeats Phillips to win Division 4 regional title

Rachel Scharlau added eight points and Saville Wilson score seven.

Shell Lake (8-12) was led by seven points from Addie Schroeder.

River Falls 63, Menomonie 48

At River Falls, the Mustangs were defeated by the top-ranked Wildcats in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup.

Menomonie trailed by two at the break but then River Falls (20-3) outscored the Mustangs 40-27 after halftime to advance to Saturday’s regional final against New Richmond.

“The girls put forth a heck of an effort,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said, “came up short but so proud of the girls and what they accomplished this year. They came a long ways and got better and better”

Helen Chen connected on four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points for Menomonie (9-15). Shelby Thornton added eight and Emma Mommsen scored five.

Kylie Strop had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats with Abby Doerre adding 17.

Menomonie graduates seniors Olivia Steinmetz, Rachel Dietrich, Emily Schwartz and Shelby Styer.