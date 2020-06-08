Prep Girls Basketball: Sarauer excited to lead alma mater Colfax program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Courtney Sarauer has been around the Colfax girls basketball program her entire life.

In fact, it was quite an event when she was first introduced.

Sarauer (Doucette) is taking over the Vikings program as head coach for her father Joe Doucette, who stepped down recently after 30 years and 639 victories with Colfax. Sarauer has been on Joe’s staff for the previous five seasons after helping the Vikings reach the Division 3 state tournament in 2008 as a player before playing for four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Joe’s daughters Sam, Courtney and Mallie all played big roles for the Vikings during their playing days with Courtney being born during Joe’s first year in Colfax.

“My mom always jokes that my dad has only missed half of a practice in his whole coaching career and it was the day I was born,” Courtney said.

Sarauer is a teacher in the Colfax district and admitted that becoming a coach was something she had to grow into.