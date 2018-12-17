COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team is taking on all comers.
On Monday evening, that meant a visit from last season's Division 4 state runner-up Melrose-Mindoro as the Mustangs defeated the Vikings 69-52.
Savannah Henricks led all scorers with 20 points for the Vikings (6-2) including five of her team's 10 3-pointers.
Mesa Byom had 16 points for Melrose-Mindoro (10-0) and was one of five Mustangs to finish in double figures.
Melrose-Mindoro started quickly, racing out to a 25-8 lead in the first 11-plus minutes. The Vikings cut into that gap, closing to 36-26 by halftime and chipping that deficit down to two at 37-35 after a basket from Alyssa Dachel with 13 minutes, 29 seconds to go.
"We just started so tentative. It looked like we were a little nervous, a little bit on edge and we just gradually started to play a little bit," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "A couple of our seniors are calming factors and I think that helped a lot."
But the Mustangs would respond with the next seven points to gain a little breathing room. Colfax trimmed the deficit down to four after a 3-pointer by Madison Barstad and again later thanks to a basket from Rachel Scharlau.
Melrose-Mindoro mounted a 10-0 run from there to help close out the victory.
Dachel added 10 points while Kameri Meredith chipped in with six for the Vikings. Calette Lockington and Emily Herzberg each had 13 points and Katie Christopherson and Erika Simmons had 10 points apiece for Melrose-Mindoro.
Both teams entered Monday's matchup highly ranked in the state polls. Melrose-Mindoro and Colfax were ranked second and fourth, respectively in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 state girls basketball poll.
"Colfax I thought played us really well," Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said. "They showed us a lot of areas we've got to get better at. This is the kind of game we needed to keep improving, hopefully get that deep tournament run. They showed us where we're weak, on defense especially. It's certainly something we can learn from."
Monday's game was a rematch from last year's Division 4 sectional finals, a game Melrose-Mindoro won 52-31 in River Falls.
Nonconference tests
Melrose-Mindoro, a team that has not lost a regular season game since February 2016, is the latest in what has been a strong slate of nonconference games thus far this season for the Vikings.
Colfax opened the season with wins over Hayward and Hudson, two conference co-champions a season ago with Hudson's coming as a Division 1 team in the Big Rivers. The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season in a 57-51 defeat to still unbeaten and Division 3 state ranked Bloomer on Nov. 27.
The Vikings have a Jan. 14 matchup with perennial Western Cloverbelt Conference contender Eau Claire Regis coming up next month as well.
"We want to be tested," Doucette said of the nonconference schedule. "We're not afraid to play anybody and they're as good as advertised. They beat us last year at the end of the year and I think they're even better this year.
From distance
Colfax came into Monday's game averaging a little more than five 3-pointers per game. The Vikings eclipsed that mark about 15 minutes into the contest as the team hit six first-half 3-pointers and 10 for the game.
Part of the reason for plenty of attempts from beyond the arc was due to Melrose-Mindoro's size and length down low making close-range shots difficult. The Mustangs have three starters 5-foot-10 or bigger and those players misdirected plenty of shot and pass attempts.
"They block so many shots and they defend, but I feel better today than I did yesterday coming in because I see some things (we can improve at)," Doucette said. "We're done worrying about them. We're just going to worry about getting better. We did a lot of good things. I like our heart and our effort and not giving up. I think one of our assistant coaches said was the things we didn't do well are fixable."
The Dunn-St. Croix
The Vikings are currently tied with Durand atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings, each with 4-0 records. Colfax plays at Saint Croix Central on Thursday before some time off. The Vikings host Mondovi on Jan. 3 in a regular to league play before a showdown with the Panthers at home on Jan. 8.
"These kids have got great work ethic, they get along good and I don't even think we're even close to as good as we can be," Doucette said. "If we get everybody to buy into that, I think we're going to be pretty good by the end of the year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.