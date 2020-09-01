Prep Girls Cross Country Preview: Two-time Big Rivers champions Menomonie return deep, talented roster

The Menomonie girls cross country team brings back a deep and talented roster of athletes this fall.
Overall the Mustangs have 11 returning letterwinners with several additional returnees from a team that won its second consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship last fall for 16th year girls coach Craig Olson.
“Our varsity letter standard (time) is 22 minutes, 30 seconds for 5k. I think we’ll have at least 14 girls run that fast, so we’ll have tremendous depth,” Olson said. “If our girls maximize their potential, put up fast times and progress we should be a very good team. Last year we were ranked in the top 20 in the state in Division 1 every week and we won both a BRC title and JV BRC title. We came up a little short at sectionals but still have an amazing season.
“I see us being stronger this year. We most likely won’t have a state meet or larger invites, but our job is to run fast and not worry too much about the rest.”
Paige Anderson returns after finishing 68th at the Division 1 state championships a season ago while earning first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors. Maddy Palmer also earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades while Bella Jacobson was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference honoree. Ali Ruch and Emma Mommsen were All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mentions, Anna Imsande was the junior varsity Big Rivers Conference champion and Maddy Klimek was the junior varsity BRC runner-up. Julia Skorczewcki, Teagan Christenson, Emma Flug and Helen Chen are returning letterwinners that enhance the team’s veteran depth to go with Lauren Berg, Maisah Wilson, Ashley Harris, Isabella Kaufmann, Kara Giesking, Tina Jones, Maddy DeVries and Emmy Bignel to give the Mustangs no shortage of strong runners to choose from.
Olson added that newcomers Brooklyn Hoff, Raelee Granger, Jordan Lee, Mary Berg and Erin McNally will also bring additional ability to the roster that enters the season with about two dozen competitors on the team.
With no spring sports earlier this season, Olson said many of his runners starting training together beginning in April and by the time summer running began in June the program had the biggest group of girls running in recent history.
“There was more mileage, more consistency and the quality of miles was vastly improved,” Olson said of his team’s spring and summer work. “No matter what happens this year, the one thing I’m not worried about is our fitness coming into the season.”
The Mustangs started the season last Saturday by hosting the Big Rivers Conference Grade Level Challenge, an event with River Falls and Hudson. Races were run by grade and no team scores were kept. Jacobson finished first in the juniors race, a contest with Menomonie runners taking eight of the first nine positions with Palmer second, Chen third, Ruch fourth, Mommsen sixth, Granger seventh, Christenson eighth and Flug ninth.
Wilson was fifth in the seniors race, Imsande and Skorczewski were third and fourth in the sophomores race, respectively, and Hoff finished third in the freshman race.
Menomonie returns to the course on Saturday, Sept. 12 when the Mustangs host a full conference event.
