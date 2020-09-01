Prep Girls Cross Country Preview: Two-time Big Rivers champions Menomonie return deep, talented roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie girls cross country team brings back a deep and talented roster of athletes this fall.

Overall the Mustangs have 11 returning letterwinners with several additional returnees from a team that won its second consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship last fall for 16th year girls coach Craig Olson.

“Our varsity letter standard (time) is 22 minutes, 30 seconds for 5k. I think we’ll have at least 14 girls run that fast, so we’ll have tremendous depth,” Olson said. “If our girls maximize their potential, put up fast times and progress we should be a very good team. Last year we were ranked in the top 20 in the state in Division 1 every week and we won both a BRC title and JV BRC title. We came up a little short at sectionals but still have an amazing season.

“I see us being stronger this year. We most likely won’t have a state meet or larger invites, but our job is to run fast and not worry too much about the rest.”