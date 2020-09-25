Prep Girls Golf: Colfax/Elk Mound's Shafer, Clickner earn All-CloverCroix Conference honorable mention accolades

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Grace Shafer and Olivia Clicker each put a cap on solid regular seasons for the Colfax/Elk Mound girls golf team by earning All-CloverCroix Conference honorable mention status as a result of their season long play, culminating at Thursday's conference championship tournament hosted at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Shafer and Clickner led the way in scoring with Clickner finished with a 111 and Shafer close behind with a 114. Those finishes added to the season-long standings placed Clickner and Shafer 14th and 15th overall, respectively, placing the duo golfers in position for honorable mention status.
"First of all, we are ecstatic to have two honorable mention all-conference selections this season," Colfax/Elk Mound coach Ryan Krall said. "Both Grace Shafer and Olivia Clickner are passionate about the game and are always trying to get better. We thought they both had a chance to hold on to all-conference spots heading into the day, so we are so happy for them that they were able to capture this honor."
Clickner was 14th in Thursday's tournament, shooting a 55 on the front nine and 56 on the back. Shafer was one position behind in 15th with a 65 on the front nine and strong 49 on the back. Hannah Lemler scored a 115 for the team and Emma Nechanicky carded a 120 to round out the scoring golfers. Ella Reese shot a 127 as well for Colfax/Elk Mound.
Kelly Turner (123), Josie Seehaver (126), Selena Clickner (128), Olivia Schindler and Brynna Streifel (134) also hit the course for the junior varsity team.
"Our junior varsity kids competed in their last event of the year today, and while I'm sure they could continue playing as a member of the varsity squad, the future is so bright for them," Krall said. "Olivia Schindler, Brynna Streifel, Selena Clickner, Josie Seehaver, and Kelly Turner have all been critical to our tremendous atmosphere as a team all season. The future is so bright for all of them as they each return next year having gained some very valuable experience competing this year.
"If they stay committed to getting better during the off season I think each of them can push our varsity returners for starting spots next year."
Colfax/Elk Mound (460) edged Stanley-Boyd (462) by two strokes for fourth with the fourth place performance also lifting Colfax/Elk Mound past the Orioles for fourth in the cumulative team standings (12-11.5).
Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson earned medalist honors with an 86, followed by teammate Elli Anderson at 89. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (386) edged Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek (391) for the top team finish at Thursday's meet and used that performance to vault to the top of the season-ending standings with 32 points compared to Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's 31. Flambeau (18.5) was third.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman finished at the top of the season-long individual standings with 62 points, one better than Emma Anderson.
Colfax/Elk Mound now turns its attention to Division 2 regionals, hosted Wednesday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
