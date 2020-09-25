Prep Girls Golf: Colfax/Elk Mound's Shafer, Clickner earn All-CloverCroix Conference honorable mention accolades

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Grace Shafer and Olivia Clicker each put a cap on solid regular seasons for the Colfax/Elk Mound girls golf team by earning All-CloverCroix Conference honorable mention status as a result of their season long play, culminating at Thursday's conference championship tournament hosted at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

Shafer and Clickner led the way in scoring with Clickner finished with a 111 and Shafer close behind with a 114. Those finishes added to the season-long standings placed Clickner and Shafer 14th and 15th overall, respectively, placing the duo golfers in position for honorable mention status.

"First of all, we are ecstatic to have two honorable mention all-conference selections this season," Colfax/Elk Mound coach Ryan Krall said. "Both Grace Shafer and Olivia Clickner are passionate about the game and are always trying to get better. We thought they both had a chance to hold on to all-conference spots heading into the day, so we are so happy for them that they were able to capture this honor."