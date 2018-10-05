HAYWARD — Colfax’s Abby DeMoe qualified for her third consecutive trip to the WIAA State Golf Tournament with a third-place finish at a Division 2 sectional at Hayward Golf Course on Tuesday.
“Abby DeMoe continued to prove that during the biggest moments she steps up the most,” Colfax coach Ryan Krall said.
DeMoe’s shot an 83 behind only Kiernan Smith of Northwestern and Emily Neff of Hayward, who both shot a 78. Northwestern and Hayward both qualified as teams, making DeMoe the top qualifying individual.
“Her great season is ending in the place it should with another trip to state,” Krall said of DeMoe, “and I know she has higher expectations this year than just being happy to qualify. She knew there were a lot of good players in the field today and that she would have to be at her best and keep her cool all day. I honestly don’t know if I’ve seen her play better than she played (Tuesday).”
The junior tallied a 40 over the first nine holes before finishing the back nine with a 43 to clinch another trip to state.
Morgan Schleusner shot a 102 to tie for 14th as Colfax’s other sectional qualifier.
“Morgan worked really hard this season on improving her short game and it really showed today as she was as solid as she had been all year from 60 yards and in,” Krall said. “We are looking forward to Morgan’s senior year next year — with a great summer I really think she could contend for a state tournament appearance next season.”
The state tournament begins on Monday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
“We are very excited to represent our team, school and community at state next week,” Krall said. “Abby deserves all of the accolades she has received this season and all those yet to come. She is a great kid that makes great decisions on and off the course. She is exactly the kind of kid that a school and community can be proud of and look up to. We need more kids like Abby involved in all of our athletic programs.”
Maguire leads Menomonie at New Richmond
At New Richmond, Mackenzie Maguire shot a 99 to tie for 21th to lead the Mustangs at a Division 1 sectional at New Richmond Golf Course.
Maguire finished in a five-way tie for 21st while Hailey Gildenbach (104) was tied for 29th. Taylor Bistodeau shot a 109 and was 37th and Carli Dahms was 43rd after carding a 117 to round out the scoring golfers for Menomonie, who took seventh as a team with a 429.
New Richmond (358) and Onalaska (361) were the top-two teams and advanced to state while Eau Claire Memorial’s Lexi Meade (78) earned medalist honors.
