Prep Girls Golf: Menomonie's Kado leads Mustangs at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Menomonie senior Lauren Kado shot a 55 to lead the Mustangs girls golf team on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota Golf.

Madelyn Shea shot a 59, Sienna Steinmetz carded a 62 and Madey Moses finished with a 65 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs. As a team, Menomonie was eighth with a 241 as New Richmond (166) and Hudson (183) were first and second, respectively.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 37 to earn individual medalist honors.

Earlier in the week the Mustangs finished eighth at a conference meet hosted by the Mustangs at Spring Valley Golf Course. Menomonie was eighth with a 221, one stroke behind Rice Lake (220) in seventh.

Steinmetz shot a 53 to tie for 22nd place as the top finisher for Menomonie. Kado was one stroke behind with a 54, Addi Sobota shot a 55 and Moses finished with a 59 as the other scoring golfers.

New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer and Veenendall tied for the top spot individually, each scoring a 38 as the Tigers were first as a team with 162 with Hudson second at 185.

