Prep Girls Golf Preview: Menomonie leans on returning trio of letterwinners

The Menomonie girls golf team has three returning letterwinners the Mustangs will be relying upon to lead the program on and off the course.
Seniors Lauren McNally and Kira Niven as well as sophomore Lauren Kado are back with a year of Big Rivers Conference varsity experience for fifth-year coach Jim Nelson.
“They’ll have to be leaders on and off the course and be teaching the others about rules and etiquette and sportsmanship,” Nelson said of the trio. “(The) Menomonie girls golf team has won the BRC Sportsmanship Award three years in a row, which is a reflection of both our team mission and the quality of young ladies that we are fortunate enough to have had in our program.”
Kado, McNally and Nevin were three of the team’s four scoring golfers in Division 1 regional competition last year as the Mustangs were eighth as a team. Kado tied for 31st with a 113 while McNally was close behind in a tie for 36th at 115 and Nevin finished in a tie for 41st at 117.
That trio will step into larger roles after the graduation of seniors Olivia Steinmetz and Carli Dahm. Steinmetz earned All-Big Rivers Conference second team accolades last season and just missed advancing to sectionals individually.
The lineup behind the returners is yet to be decided as Nelson said the team has a number of new additions that are eager to learn but lack experience with the game at this point.
“This season will be a season of development and learning for us,” Nelson said. “As the girls get more comfortable in their roles, they will begin to do the little things that slowly bring golf scores lower and more competitive. As long as the girls are showing up, putting in the work, learning the game and having fun...it will be considered a successful season.”
The fall conference season will also be an unprecedented one as usual solid league teams Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will not be competing after the Eau Claire Area School District opted out of fall competition for sports, instead choosing to compete in those sports in the spring.
Menomonie opened the Big Rivers season on Tuesday, Aug. 24 by taking fourth at an event at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Kado led the Mustangs with a 108 while Emily Zurakowski finished with a 120. McNally shot a 125 and Emma Swoboda carded a 133 to round out the scoring golfers for Menomonie as Hudson won the team title with a 367 and Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with an 81. Menomonie took fifth last Thursday in Hudson with McNally (54), Kado (56), Nevin (58) and Zukowski (71) leading the way.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host conference events at Spring Valley Golf Course on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
“As you can imagine, we’re just thrilled that we’re able to have our season,” Nelson said. “We know things can change and that the whole thing might come to a screeching halt. We just appreciate the opportunity to get together and enjoy our teammates’ company and play some golf.
“Anything else is just gravy.”
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
