Prep Girls Golf Preview: Menomonie leans on returning trio of letterwinners

“This season will be a season of development and learning for us,” Nelson said. “As the girls get more comfortable in their roles, they will begin to do the little things that slowly bring golf scores lower and more competitive. As long as the girls are showing up, putting in the work, learning the game and having fun...it will be considered a successful season.”

The fall conference season will also be an unprecedented one as usual solid league teams Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will not be competing after the Eau Claire Area School District opted out of fall competition for sports, instead choosing to compete in those sports in the spring.

Menomonie opened the Big Rivers season on Tuesday, Aug. 24 by taking fourth at an event at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Kado led the Mustangs with a 108 while Emily Zurakowski finished with a 120. McNally shot a 125 and Emma Swoboda carded a 133 to round out the scoring golfers for Menomonie as Hudson won the team title with a 367 and Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with an 81. Menomonie took fifth last Thursday in Hudson with McNally (54), Kado (56), Nevin (58) and Zukowski (71) leading the way.

The Mustangs are scheduled to host conference events at Spring Valley Golf Course on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.