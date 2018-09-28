The Menomonie girls golf team advanced to next week’s Division 1 sectionals on Wednesday by taking fourth place at regionals hosted at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.
The Mustangs finished with a team score of 390, earning the final of the four team advancement spots. New Richmond won the regional title with a 340, followed by Eau Claire Memorial (358) and River Falls (362).
Hailey Gilgenbach shot an 89 to finish in ninth place individually while Mackenzie Maguire was shot behind her, shooting a 90 for 10th place. Taylor Bistodeau carded a 98 to tie for 16th and Olivia Steinmetz shot a 113 to tie for 30th to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Lexi Meade shot a 71 to earn medalist honors.
Menomonie returns to action in sectionals on Monday at New Richmond Golf Course in New Richmond.
Colfax’s DeMoe, Schleusner advance to Division 2 sectionals
At Hammond, the Vikings had two golfers advance to Division 2 sectionals by virtue of strong finishes.
Abby DeMoe and Morgan Schleusner are moving on after advancing individually from Wednesday’s regional hosted at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. DeMoe finished in third place overall, shooting an 88 while Schleusner tied for 13th with a 104.
As a team the Vikings were sixth with a 449, 13 shots back of the final team qualifying spot (436 by Osceola). Saint Croix Central (400) won the team title with Somerset (413), Amery (417) and Osceola all advancing.
McKenna Yingst shot a 116 to finish in 25th place and Hannah Lemler carded a 141 to take 39th for the Vikings.
Division 2 sectionals take place at Hayward Golf Course on Monday.
