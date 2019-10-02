HOLMEN — Colfax's Abby DeMoe earned medalist honors at a Division 2 regional at Drugan's Castle Mounds Country Club on Wednesday.
Morgan Schleusner came in tie for eighth with a 100. DeMoe and Schleusner each advance as individual qualifiers to a sectional hosted in Prairie du Chien on Tuesday.
DeMoe shot a 79 to edge Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer by a stroke.
Colfax finished seventh as team with a score of 474. Hannah Lemler shot 116 and Lillie Hayden carded 179.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek topped the leaderboard with a 373. Arcadia/Independence (388), Black River Falls (417) and Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau (419) also advance to sectionals.
Cochrane-Fountain City's Ava Pronchinske and Stanley-Boyd's Emme Felmlee got the two remaining sectional individual qualifying spots.
Menomonie's Steinmetz a shot short of sectionals
At Superior, Menomonie's Olivia Steinmetz fell one stroke short of advancing to sectionals during a Division 1 regional at Nemadji Golf Course.
Steinmetz led the Mustangs, finishing in 17th place with a 101 as Eau Claire North's Erika Braaten and Haley Cronin each shot 100 to grab the final two individual spots.
"It was 46 degrees when we teed off, and the wind was blowing in hard of of the lake. The course was soaked from two straight days of rain," Menomonie coach Jim Nelson said. "In these less than ideal conditions, Olivia kept working and scrapping and battling, right up to the end. Unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough."
Menomonie had a score of 446 to finish eighth as a team.
Lauren Kado shot a 113 and Lauren McNally carded a 115.
Kira Nevin finished at 117 and Carli Dahms shot a 130.
"Lauren Kado is just a sophomore, and she gained some valuable experience today," Nelson said. "Kira and Lauren McNally have shown that they are ready to move into the senior leadership role moving forward. It leaves me optimistic for the future of the program."
Steinmetz and Dahms conclude their four-year careers for the Mustangs, joining the team as freshman when the girls golf program at Menomonie was started.
"They leave as their legacy, two BRC Sportsmanship Awards and a thriving girls golf program that they helped build from the ground up," Nelson said of the seniors. "To say that I'll miss them doesn't really come close to describing the impact they have had on this team and on me as their coach."
New Richmond had the top team score at 340. River Falls (345), Hudson (391) and Eau Claire Memorial (398) also received bids to sectionals, which is hosted in Stevens Point.
New Richmond's Jessica Hagman shot a 73 to earn medalist honors. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central's Kaleigh Ripley and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson also received bids individually to sectionals.
