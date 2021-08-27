Prep Girls Golf: Sobota, Steinmetz lead the way for Menomonie in pair of tournaments

Addi Sobota and Sienna Steinmetz led the way this week for the Menomonie girls golf team in a pair of 18-hole tournaments.

Sobota had the top score for the Mustangs at Monday's Chippewa Falls Invitational and Steinmetz led the way at Thursday's Rice Lake Invitational.

Sobota carded a 110 for the top Menomonie score to open the week at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls as the team finished in a tie for eighth place with Rice Lake, each shooting a 466. Steinmetz was second on the team with a 113, Emily Zukowski shot a 121 and Madey Moses finished with a 122.

New Richmond won the team title with a 340 while Hudson was second at 372. New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall earned medalist honors after shooting a 69.

Steinmetz shot a 120 on Thursday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake to finish as the top golfer for the Mustangs. Madelyn Shea was close behind with a 121, Sobota had a 122 and Moses and Lexi Stokes each shot a 124 as Menomonie took 14th with a 487. New Richmond had the top team finish at 325 with Tomah second with a 333. Veenendall was the medalist via tiebreaker after finishing even with Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski, each shooting a 75.

