Prep Girls Golf: Sobota, Steinmetz lead the way for Menomonie in pair of tournaments
Prep Girls Golf | Menomonie Mustangs

Prep Girls Golf: Sobota, Steinmetz lead the way for Menomonie in pair of tournaments

Chi-Hi Girls Golf Invitational 8-23-21

Menomonie's Addi Sobota watches her shot at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Monday at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers

Addi Sobota and Sienna Steinmetz led the way this week for the Menomonie girls golf team in a pair of 18-hole tournaments.

Sobota had the top score for the Mustangs at Monday's Chippewa Falls Invitational and Steinmetz led the way at Thursday's Rice Lake Invitational.

Sobota carded a 110 for the top Menomonie score to open the week at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls as the team finished in a tie for eighth place with Rice Lake, each shooting a 466. Steinmetz was second on the team with a 113, Emily Zukowski shot a 121 and Madey Moses finished with a 122.

New Richmond won the team title with a 340 while Hudson was second at 372. New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall earned medalist honors after shooting a 69.

Steinmetz shot a 120 on Thursday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake to finish as the top golfer for the Mustangs. Madelyn Shea was close behind with a 121, Sobota had a 122 and Moses and Lexi Stokes each shot a 124 as Menomonie took 14th with a 487. New Richmond had the top team finish at 325 with Tomah second with a 333. Veenendall was the medalist via tiebreaker after finishing even with Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski, each shooting a 75.

