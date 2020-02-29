Prep Girls Gymnastics Division 2 Sectionals: Menomonie's Greenwood, Cummings advance to state meet

RIVER FALLS — Menomonie's Melody Greenwood and Alexa Cummings will be competing at the Division 2 state championships after top five finishes in events at a sectional on Saturday.
Greenwood will be competing in all-around as well as in the floor exercise and balance beam while Cummings advanced in the uneven bars.
The state meet is Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Greenwood placed third in all-around competition and floor exercise while taking fifth in the balance beam.
The junior scored a 34.625 all-around with River Falls' Autumn Tiede winning a sectional title at 35.850.
Greenwood had a 9.300 on floor exercise and 8.400 on balance beam.
Cummings took fifth in the uneven bars with a score of 8.450.
The Mustangs were fourth overall as a team at 128.675 as the co-op of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Cochrane-Fountain City/Melrose-Mindoro won the team title at 136.950.
Alexis Anderson finished 13th all-around for Menomonie with Cummings taking 15th and Chloe Oehler in 17th.
In floor exercise, Anderson was 14th, Cummings took 19th, Oehler was 24th and Halle Buhr took 38th.
On the balance beam, Anderson was 14th, Buhr finished 29th, Oehler took 33rd and Cumming was 35th.
Greenwood was sixth in the uneven bars with Oehler in 17th, Anderson taking 27th and Alyssa Mogen finishing 37th.
For the vault, Oehler was seventh, Greenwood eighth, Anderson 12th, Cummings 15th and MyKenna Mogen 37th.