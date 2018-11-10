The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team traveled to Eau Claire to face Eau Claire Area in its playoff opener on Feb. 16. Eau Claire Area won 4-0.

The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team hosted Eau Claire Area for a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Feb. 1 in Chippewa Falls. Eau Claire Area…

The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team played Appleton United in its final game of the Eau Claire holiday tournament on Dec. 28. Chi-Hi/Menomo…

The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team faced Fox Cities in its second game of the Eau Claire holiday tournament on Dec. 27. Fox Cities won 3-1.

The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team hosted Superior on Nov. 28 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Superior won 2-0.

Schedule

November—20, Onalaska (Chippewa); 27, Superior (Menomonie); 30, vs Lakeland (Menomonie).

December—1, at Northland Pines; 4, at Somerset; 8, Green Bay East (Menomonie); 11, at Hayward; 13, at Eau Claire/Altoona; 18, Black River Falls (Chippewa); 27-28, at Appleton Xavier tourney.

January—3, at St. Croix Valley; 5, at Viroqua; 10, Hudson (Chippewa); 11, at Lakeland; 17, Eau Claire/Altoona (Menomonie); 22, Somerset (Chippewa); 24, St. Croix Valley (Chippewa); 26, at Marshfield; 31, at Hudson.

February—2, at Superior; 7, Hayward (Chippewa).