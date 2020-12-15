Prep Girls Hockey Preview: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns strength in numbers for challenging schedule

This is a year the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has had circled for a while.
The Sabers return a talented and experienced roster from a season ago and are excited to compete in the always-challenging Big Rivers Conference and beyond.
Sixteen letterwinners are back for seventh-year coach Tony Menard’s squad with experience on offense, defense and between the pipes from a team that finished 10-11-2 in 2019-20.
“This was one that we’ve been excited for,” Menard said of the season. “I think with everything that’s been happening at the start of the season that we’re happy we’re here and we’re excited to be able to have the opportunity to have a season happen because the girls have been putting in a lot of work as much as they can in the offseason. They’re just very happy to have the opportunity and I think everybody is focused with the same goal of mind where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Second team all-state and first team All-Big Rivers Conference forward Sidney Polzin is back after scoring 26 goals and 37 total points in 24 games for the Sabers a year ago. Abigail Martin added three goals and six assists in 2019-20 and Ella Ausman had eight goals and 12 assists in earned All-BRC honorable mention honors.
Senior defenseman Kendall Rudiger and junior Emme Bergh will help anchor the defense, while senior Alexa Wickland adds another scoring option on offense. Senior goaltender Caroline O’Dell takes over as the main starter between the pipes and has a goals against average of 2.80 and has stopped more than 90 percent of shots faced in 23 games across her first three seasons of varsity hockey.
“The girls have confidence in her,” Menard said of O’Dell. “We have confidence in her as a coaching staff and I’m really looking forward to her having a big senior season this year.”
Sophomores Addy Frenette (two goals, two assists) and Joey Schemenauer (four goals, five assists) made an impact as freshmen while fellow sophomores Emma-lyn Stephenson (two goals, one assist) and Brianna Buonincontro (two assists) are healthy after missing the majority of last year due to injuries.
“Looking at our offense this year we’ve got a lot of people returning,” Menard said. “Last year we ended up having a couple of injuries so I don’t think offensively we finished where we wanted to and they’re back and healthy this year which adds a whole lot of depth and depth in girls hockey is a privilege to have on our team.
“Not every team can have that and we’re really going to look to utilize that, especially up front to make sure everyone is skating strong into the third period.”
The team’s 10 wins a season ago was the most for the program in a year since 2011-12 and the team wants to keep building on the success. But that won’t come easy as a part of the Big Rivers Conference that houses perrenial state contenders Eau Claire Area, Hudson and St. Croix Valley. The Sabers took a step forward last year in ending a multi-year conference losing streak with a 2-1 win over Hudson on Jan. 14. The Raiders ultimately advanced to the state tournament.
The Sabers open the season Friday on the road against Wisconsin Valley Union in Stevens Point before hosting Western Wisconsin on Dec. 21 in Chippewa Falls. The team has put together a challenging schedule which includes a matchup against the two-time defending state champion Fox Cities Stars on Jan. 8 in Menomonie but the Sabers believe they are prepared for the challenges they will face in each game.
“I think that’s the biggest thing we want to do across the board is compete in every game,” Menard said. “I think in every game we’re going to feel like we have an opportunity to walk out with a win this year.”
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-20-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!