Prep Girls Hockey Preview: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns strength in numbers for challenging schedule

This is a year the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has had circled for a while.

The Sabers return a talented and experienced roster from a season ago and are excited to compete in the always-challenging Big Rivers Conference and beyond.

Sixteen letterwinners are back for seventh-year coach Tony Menard’s squad with experience on offense, defense and between the pipes from a team that finished 10-11-2 in 2019-20.

“This was one that we’ve been excited for,” Menard said of the season. “I think with everything that’s been happening at the start of the season that we’re happy we’re here and we’re excited to be able to have the opportunity to have a season happen because the girls have been putting in a lot of work as much as they can in the offseason. They’re just very happy to have the opportunity and I think everybody is focused with the same goal of mind where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Second team all-state and first team All-Big Rivers Conference forward Sidney Polzin is back after scoring 26 goals and 37 total points in 24 games for the Sabers a year ago. Abigail Martin added three goals and six assists in 2019-20 and Ella Ausman had eight goals and 12 assists in earned All-BRC honorable mention honors.