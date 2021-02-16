Prep Girls Hockey State Notebook: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Rudiger follows in family's hockey tradition

Kendall Rudiger has deep connections with the sport of hockey.

Her father Mark played for the Menomonie boys team during its 1991 state championship season. Her older cousins Payton and Taylor were key players during the earlier days of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op.

And now Kendall is taking her turn logging important minutes on the ice with the Sabers, as the senior forward has helped guide Chippewa Falls/Menomonie to state for the first time in co-op history.

Rudiger is a part of a talented senior class that has grown up at the varsity level for the Sabers. The senior defenseman has played in 90 games across four seasons for the Sabers with five of her 10 career goals coming this year including two in the playoffs.

Her two playoff goals have come at key times. The first came in the latter half of the third period in the 3-2 sectional semifinal win at Western Wisconsin on Feb. 9 to put her team ahead 3-1. It proved to be an important goal as the Storm came back with a goal of their own with less than two minutes remaining to cut the deficit to one. The senior struck again in Saturday’s 7-4 sectional championship game at St. Croix Valley.