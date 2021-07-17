Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie junior Smith earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Menomonie junior Mia Smith was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season, one of three Mustang players to earn all-conference accolades.
The junior forward Smith led the Mustangs in goals this season.
“Mia Smith earned first team all-conference and she completely deserved it,” Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said. “She was our leading scorer with 33 points (15 goals and 3 assists) and created all sorts of havoc for the defenses of our opponents. She never stopped working and it was such an advantage for us to have a player like her up front.”
Senior Maisah Wilson and freshman Kiana Frank each earned all-conference honorable mention accolades.
“Maisah Wilson is such a deserving and talented player,” coach Frank said. “It is always tough for defenders to be recognized, but Maisah certainly deserves to be recognized. She is the hinge pin for our defensive core and we are going to miss her positive leadership.”
Wilson played defense while Frank was a midfielder for the Mustangs.
“Kiana Frank really had a solid year in the midfield for us,” coach Frank said. “She was a balanced contributor on offense with eight goals and nine assists and was a valuable playmaker for us all season.”
Hudson senior Avery Murdzek was selected as the conference’s player of the year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Avery Murdzek, Hudson; Lindsey Szymanski, River Falls; Greta Steines, Eau Claire Memorial; Laney Murdzek, Hudson; Stella Duffee, Hudson; Olivia Nelson, River Falls; Elli Hudacek, Eau Claire Memorial; Madie Wolfgram, Hudson; Haley Mason, Chi-Hi; Mia Smith, Menomonie; Abby Carlson, Hudson.
Second Team—Teagan Marum, Eau Claire Memorial; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North; Lexy Szymanski, River Falls; Olivia Bell, River Falls; Gillian Brown, Hudson; Grace Forsberg, Rice Lake; Josie Barstad, Eau Claire Memorial; Jaden Woiwode, River Falls; Marissa Mannhardt, Eau Claire North; Lauren Chukel, Hudson; Addison Fritz, Eau Claire Memorial.
Honorable Mention—Molly Brickner, Eau Claire Memorial; Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Glenda Casas, Rice Lake; Kiana Frank, Menomonie; Hannah Drake, Superior; Maisah Wilson, Menomonie; Kallahan Bowman, Rice Lake; Ava Berg, Eau Claire North; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Emily Hatleli, Eau Claire North; Abby Lidell, Eau Claire North; Jilly Reuille, Superior.