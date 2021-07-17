Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie junior Smith earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Menomonie junior Mia Smith was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season, one of three Mustang players to earn all-conference accolades.

The junior forward Smith led the Mustangs in goals this season.

“Mia Smith earned first team all-conference and she completely deserved it,” Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said. “She was our leading scorer with 33 points (15 goals and 3 assists) and created all sorts of havoc for the defenses of our opponents. She never stopped working and it was such an advantage for us to have a player like her up front.”

Senior Maisah Wilson and freshman Kiana Frank each earned all-conference honorable mention accolades.

“Maisah Wilson is such a deserving and talented player,” coach Frank said. “It is always tough for defenders to be recognized, but Maisah certainly deserves to be recognized. She is the hinge pin for our defensive core and we are going to miss her positive leadership.”

Wilson played defense while Frank was a midfielder for the Mustangs.

“Kiana Frank really had a solid year in the midfield for us,” coach Frank said. “She was a balanced contributor on offense with eight goals and nine assists and was a valuable playmaker for us all season.”