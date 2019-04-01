The Menomonie girls soccer team returns a veteran cast that looks to turn tight defeats into wins this spring.
The Mustangs bring back experience at all levels for a program that won its first Big Rivers Conference contest in seven years a spring ago.
Goalkeeper Klarese Applebee, midfielders Rachel Deitrich, Regan Smith, defenders Maisah Wilson, Jordyn Hagman and Kallie Talford and Clair Schonenberg return for the Mustangs.
Wilson registered three points as a freshman, Applebee recorded a shutout in Menomonie’s conference win over Chippewa Falls, Dietrich was an all-conference honorable mention, Schonenberger led the team in scoring in 2018 and Hagman and Talford are each entering their fourth year of varsity play.
Third-year coach Deanna Munoz also expects Alexis Benrud, Bella Jacobsen, Kira Prochnow and Mia Smith to play roles on this year’s team.
“I see our team winning and competing strongly this season as long as we stay healthy,” Munoz said. “We have a skilled starting lineup with some great reserve players.”
The Big Rivers Conference offers many strong programs like Eau Claire Memorial, River Falls and Hudson and Munoz believes her team can be a factor in the top-half of the conference race.
“Time will tell how we do with conference standings,” Munoz said. “If we get a little lucky, stay healthy and play like I know our team can we should win more games than the program has ever won in its history. Our team motto for this season is “Make It Count”.”
The Mustangs were scheduled to open the season on Tuesday at Amery before hosting Sparta on Thursday. Menomonie is scheduled to open the Big Rivers Conference season at Eau Claire Memorial on April 11.
April—2, at Amery; 4, Sparta; 9, at Eau Claire Memorial; 11, at Chippewa Falls; 13, Somerset; 16, at River Falls; 18, at Eau Claire North; 19, at Baldwin-Woodville; 23, Hudson; 25, at Superior; 30, at Rice Lake.
May—2, Eau Claire Memorial; 4, at Holmen; 7, at Chippewa Falls; 9, River Falls; 14, Eau Claire North; 16, at Hudson; 18, at Marshfield; 21, at Superior; 23, Rice Lake.