Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie stays hot with shutout victory over Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A simple yet potent recipe for success has led the Menomonie girls soccer team to many victories early on in the season.
That success continued on Thursday as the Mustangs scored twice in each half in a 4-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls.
Miasah Wilson, Samantha Jacobsen, Kiana Frank and Kira Prochnow scored goals for the Mustangs (5-0-1, 3-0-1) as the team locked down the Cardinals on defense. Wilson and Jacobsen scored less than seven minutes apart in the first half on well-placed kicks just out of the reach of Chippewa Falls goalkeeper Mallory Colle to help stake the team to a 2-0 halftime lead. Frank got on the board less than five minutes into the second half by bending a kick around Colle and into the lower-right corner of the goal to extend the lead to 3-0. Prochnow was credited for a goal in the 77th minute when a miscommunication in front of the Cardinal goal ended with the ball going in the net.
The win marked the fifth straight game the Mustangs scored at least four goals.
“We’ve got good goal scorers on our team," Menomonie coach Meghan Frank said. "They’ve been playing really, really well (with) combination play as a team so they’ve produced quite a few opportunities and they’ve been able to bury it.”
Through six games junior Mia Smith leads the team with 10 goals with Jacobsen and Frank adding seven and six, respectively, to give the Mustangs several scoring options. Since opening the season with a 1-1 tie against Rice Lake on May 4, the Mustangs have been red hot with five straight wins. The offense has been stellar during that stretch but so has the defense, not allowing more than one goal in a single game thus far and limiting scoring chances for their opponents. The Cardinals mustered just two shots on goal, both of which were saved by goalkeeper Alanna Amdall.
“They give us a lot of confidence going forward because we know they’ve got it back there," coach Frank said of the defense.
Menomonie entered the season with many new faces on the varsity squad but coach Frank credited the team's work in its preseason contact days for helped the Mustangs enter the season focused and ready to go. Menomonie exits the week hot on the heels of Big Rivers leader Hudson atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with some key games on deck for the Mustangs.
Menomonie will face the other top-four teams in the conference standings during an important week of action starting Tuesday at home against Eau Claire Memorial before traveling to River Falls on Thursday, then hosting Hudson on May 25.
As the road gets more challenging, coach Frank doesn't want her team looking ahead at who is to come. She simply wants them to keep working and improving and letting the results take care of themselves.
“One of the focus points I have for them is just to continue to get better and to make sure they are learning in all the places where we have deficiencies and continuing to strengthen the things we can do well so that won’t matter who we’re playing or what the score is," coach Frank said. "They can continue to get better no matter what.”