Prep Girls Soccer: Menomonie stays hot with shutout victory over Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A simple yet potent recipe for success has led the Menomonie girls soccer team to many victories early on in the season.

That success continued on Thursday as the Mustangs scored twice in each half in a 4-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls.

Miasah Wilson, Samantha Jacobsen, Kiana Frank and Kira Prochnow scored goals for the Mustangs (5-0-1, 3-0-1) as the team locked down the Cardinals on defense. Wilson and Jacobsen scored less than seven minutes apart in the first half on well-placed kicks just out of the reach of Chippewa Falls goalkeeper Mallory Colle to help stake the team to a 2-0 halftime lead. Frank got on the board less than five minutes into the second half by bending a kick around Colle and into the lower-right corner of the goal to extend the lead to 3-0. Prochnow was credited for a goal in the 77th minute when a miscommunication in front of the Cardinal goal ended with the ball going in the net.

The win marked the fifth straight game the Mustangs scored at least four goals.

“We’ve got good goal scorers on our team," Menomonie coach Meghan Frank said. "They’ve been playing really, really well (with) combination play as a team so they’ve produced quite a few opportunities and they’ve been able to bury it.”