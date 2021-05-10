Prep Girls Soccer Preview: Hard-working Menomonie squad has plenty of new faces this spring

The opportunity for playing time will be there this spring with the Menomonie girls soccer team.

Second-year coach Meagan Frank’s Mustangs return four letterwinners from two seasons ago and Frank believes the program’s sophomore and freshmen groups have many players that can help out sooner than later.

Senior Maisah Wilson and juniors Mia Smith, Alexis Benrud and Kira Prochnow lettered in 2019 and will be impact players this spring.

After that group Hailey Husby, Mara Maraia and Meghan Prochnow are sophomores that will be at the varsity level for the first time but are expected to contribute with Frank noting Husby and Maraia’s skill as hard-working defender and Prochnow’s speed and versatility.

Kiana Frank, Addisyn Hollinger, Sam Jacobsen and Sophia Schoenberger are part of a fast freshmen class that are also expected to help out in many ways. Those players and more will have more put on their plate because of the graduation of some sizable senior classes in recent years and with so many new faces that haven’t seen varsity action yet, coach Frank is still in the process of feeling out what her team can be.