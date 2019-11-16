MADISON — The Menomonie girls swim and dive team's 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 10th the Division 2 state championships on Friday at the UW Natatorium.
The team of Regan Smith, Kinsey Singerhouse, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood completed the race in one minute, 41.56 seconds to grab a top-10 finish. Their time was an improvement from their seed time of 1:42.14, which they achieve at a sectional in Wisconsin Rapids last week.
Madison Edgewood's relay team won the event in a time of 1:34.76.
Greenwood also competed in diving earlier in the day. She placed 14th in the finals with a score of 327. Whitnall's Bella Smith won the event with a score of 440.6.
Madison Edgewood also won the team title with a score of 290, well in front of second-finishing McFarland (163.5). Menomonie placed 27th with a score of 17. Other Big Rivers Conference teams River Falls and Rice Lake finished 12th and 18th, respectively.