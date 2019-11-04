HUDSON — The Menomonie swim and dive team placed sixth at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday.
The Mustangs combined for a score of 212 as Chippewa Falls (513.5) edged Hudson (455) for the conference title.
“We are happy with the results of the meet and our season in it’s entirety,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. “Many swimmers dropped time from their seed time, even if just by a few tenths of a second. Dropping time is always a goal for that final meet.”
Kinsey Singerhouse had the top finish for Menomonie as she took third in the 200-yard individual medley. Singerhouse also placed eighth in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay team (Singerhouse, Ashley Lewis, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood) and 200 freestyle relay team ( Regan Smith, Singerhouse, Westphal, Greenwood) each earned fifth place finishes.
Greenwood took fifth in the 50 freestyle while coming in seventh in diving.
Lewis was seventh in the 100 backstroke. Regan Smith also had a seventh place finish in 100 freestyle while adding a ninth place finish in the 50 freestyle.
The 400 freestyle relay team (Helayna Brown, Shannon Mason, Mia Smith, Regan Smith) came in seventh. Kate Westphal took eighth in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 100 freestyle.
Menomonie returns to the pool this upcoming week for a Division 2 sectional. The Mustangs will have 11 competitors in action with diving set for Friday evening and swimming events scheduled for Saturday.
