Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 Sectionals: Menomonie advances two relays, Greenwood in two events to state

The Menomonie girls swimming and diving team advanced two relay teams and Melody Greenwood in two solo events to this week’s Division 2 state championships with strong performances this past weekend at sectionals.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kinsey Singerhouse, Shannon Mason, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood placed fifth while the 200 medley relay team of the same four finished in sixth place with both times advancing to this Friday’s Division 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium in Waukesha.

This marks the third time in four years under coach Erin Liljedahl the Mustangs advanced a 200 freestyle relay unit to state. Greenwood and Westphal were a part of the first one as freshmen in 2017. Singerhouse joined the group in 2019 as the team advanced and this year Mason established herself as the other competitor in the event for the program.

“Shannon’s work ethic throughout the season continued to help her decrease her time and fit in well with these veteran state relay swimmers,” Liljedahl said. “Melody Greenwood and Kate Westphal are excited to end their season with the relay that started it all for them, and they could not be more proud to have juniors Kinsey Singerhouse and Shannon Mason on their team to see it through.”