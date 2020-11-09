Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 Sectionals: Menomonie advances two relays, Greenwood in two events to state

The Menomonie girls swimming and diving team advanced two relay teams and Melody Greenwood in two solo events to this week’s Division 2 state championships with strong performances this past weekend at sectionals.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kinsey Singerhouse, Shannon Mason, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood placed fifth while the 200 medley relay team of the same four finished in sixth place with both times advancing to this Friday’s Division 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium in Waukesha.
This marks the third time in four years under coach Erin Liljedahl the Mustangs advanced a 200 freestyle relay unit to state. Greenwood and Westphal were a part of the first one as freshmen in 2017. Singerhouse joined the group in 2019 as the team advanced and this year Mason established herself as the other competitor in the event for the program.
“Shannon’s work ethic throughout the season continued to help her decrease her time and fit in well with these veteran state relay swimmers,” Liljedahl said. “Melody Greenwood and Kate Westphal are excited to end their season with the relay that started it all for them, and they could not be more proud to have juniors Kinsey Singerhouse and Shannon Mason on their team to see it through.”
Greenwood won the sectional championship in one-meter diving with a score of 415.3 to advance to state with Mia Smith fourth (314.05) and Alexis Kohnke sixth (265.15). The senior Greenwood will also be in action at state in the 50-yard freestyle following a third-place finish with a time of 25.16 seconds. Greenwood is no stranger to the state stage as she makes her third state appearance in diving and has previously qualified in the 50 freestyle and as a part of the 200 freestyle team.
“Melody Greenwood placed first in diving for the sectional with a personal best score and breaking the Ladysmith pool record with a 414.30,” Liljedahl said. “This score and place solidified her for the state diving competition as of Friday night. During Saturday’s competition Melody placed third in the 50 freestyle, beating her own personal record, and by the end of the day it was clear that she would be qualifying for the state competition in this event as well.”
Singerhouse and Mason were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Singerhouse has been a leader for the team in the IM and backstroke through the year Liljedahl said and a consistent top finisher while beating her individual medley season best time by 2.5 seconds to go with a ninth-place finish in the 100 backstroke. Mason dropped eight seconds from her previous best time in the 200 individual medley and was also 10th in the 100 breaststroke.
Tess Thompson was seventh in the 500 freestyle with Madeline Bailey 13th. The 400 freestyle relay team of Madeline Bailey, Thompson, Rhiannon Vanyo and Mia Smith was 11th.
Kate Westphal and Bailey were 11th and 15th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle while Westphal and Sam Brown were ninth and 15th, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
Smith came home 17th in the 100 freestyle, Amya Urriola was 19th in the 100 backstroke and Vanyo was 21st in the 100 freestyle.
As a team the Mustangs were fifth in the cumulative team scoring with 204 points as Rhinelander (387) won the title and Rice Lake (301) finished second.
