Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Menomonie's Greenwood fifth in 50-yard freestyle at state championships

WAUKESHA — Melody Greenwood finished in fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle for the Menomonie girls swimming and diving team on Friday at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium.

Greenwood finished the race in 24.88, improving on her seed time by nearly three-tenths of a second to earn the podium finish for the Mustangs. Rice Lake’s Faith Forsberg won the event in 24.13, just in front of Marinette/Peshtigo’s Maija Carriveau (24:32) for first.

The senior Greenwood was also eighth in the one-meter diving event, scoring 184.65 points in the preliminaries before ending with a score of 399.9 in the finals. Whitnall swimmers swept the top-two positions as Bella Smith (519.15) won and teammate Kamyla Held (465.95) taking second.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Kate Westphal, junior Kinsey Singerhouse, junior Shannon Mason and Greenwood finished ninth in their race, timing in at 1:43.54 to pick up four-tenths of a second from their seed time from sectionals. Rhinelander’s Noelle St. Pierre, Abi Winnicki, Karis Francis and Malia Francis won the race in 1:38.03 while the Lakeland Union team of Brie Wescott, Mariah Angove, Naomi Hamerla and Rylee Ahlborn was second in 1:38.79.