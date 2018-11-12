MADISON — Menomonie senior Mille Lausen finished in second place overall in the 500-yard freestyle event on Friday afternoon at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming championships at the UW-Natatorium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.
Lausen finished second to Madison Edgewood’s DeeDee Walker with a time of five minutes, 7.84 seconds with Walker winning the event in 5:04.88. Lausen improved on her seed time of 5:10.32 from sectionals while Walker was much better from her 5:23.21 sectional time. Tomahawk’s Kylie Theiler (5:10.09) finished third and Ashwaubenon’s Hallory Domnick (5:10.88) was fourth in the event.
Lausen also had a strong showing in the 200 freestyle by taking fifth in 1:54.88, improving upon her sectional time of 1:55.72. Stoughton’s Sofia Bennett was victorious in the 200 freestyle, winning the race with a time of 1:53.30. Bennett edged Walker (1:53.31) by one-hundreth of a second to take the victory with Theiler (1:53.79) in third place.
Menomonie sophomore Melody Greenwood finished 11th overall in the one-meter diving event. Greenwood had a score of 358.25 in the finals after scoring a 148.00 in the preliminaries. Monona Grove sophomore Trinity McNall won the diving championship with a score of 468.80 with Whitnall’s Bella Smith (452.75) second and Seymour’s Erin Schuh third (416.65).
The Mustangs tied fellow Big Rivers Conference school River Falls for 20th place in the team scoring with 37 points apiece. Madison Edgewood (328.5) won the team championship in convincing fashion while McFarland (209) was second and Tomahawk (164) came home third.
