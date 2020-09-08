Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Menomonie brings back 16 letterwinners to lead the way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Right now there is no firm plan on what a prep girls swimming postseason would look like, if one will happen at all.

But if one does, the Menomonie girls swimming program has a number of athletes third-year coach Erin Liljedahl believes could represent the Mustangs well with team playoff pushes.

Overall the team brings back 16 letterwinners from a year ago, many of whom have high-level postseason and state experience.

Senior Melody Greenwood is a returning letterwinner who competed at the Division 2 state championships last fall for the Mustangs in swimming — teaming with the now-graduated Regan Smith, junior Kinsey Singerhouse and senior Kate Westphal to take tenth in the 200-yard freestyle relay — and diving as she finished 14th in the 1-meter dive.

Westphal is back after also finishing 11th and 14th in the 100 butterfly and freestyle, respectively, at sectionals while Singerhouse had a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley at sectionals while teaming up with Molly Smith, Westphal and Greenwood to take eighth in the medley relay.