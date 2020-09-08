Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Menomonie brings back 16 letterwinners to lead the way

Right now there is no firm plan on what a prep girls swimming postseason would look like, if one will happen at all.
But if one does, the Menomonie girls swimming program has a number of athletes third-year coach Erin Liljedahl believes could represent the Mustangs well with team playoff pushes.
Overall the team brings back 16 letterwinners from a year ago, many of whom have high-level postseason and state experience.
Senior Melody Greenwood is a returning letterwinner who competed at the Division 2 state championships last fall for the Mustangs in swimming — teaming with the now-graduated Regan Smith, junior Kinsey Singerhouse and senior Kate Westphal to take tenth in the 200-yard freestyle relay — and diving as she finished 14th in the 1-meter dive.
Westphal is back after also finishing 11th and 14th in the 100 butterfly and freestyle, respectively, at sectionals while Singerhouse had a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley at sectionals while teaming up with Molly Smith, Westphal and Greenwood to take eighth in the medley relay.
Greenwood, Westphal, Addison Miland and Madeline Bailey are the team’s senior captains this year and are joined by fellow seniors Helayna Brown and Emma Rood to give Liljedahl a group of veterans she can depend on in many ways.
The Big Rivers Conference schedule will look a little different this fall without the Eau Claire schools competing as they will instead compete in the spring.
The Mustangs open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at River Falls and overall have four of their first five duals of the season on the road with an Oct. 8 matchup with River Falls the team’s only home event until the later half of October when Menomonie hosts Hudson on Oct. 22 before hosting a last chance dive meet two days later on Saturday, Oct. 24.
