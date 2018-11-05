STEVENS POINT — The Menomonie girls swimming team will have a pair of representatives at this week’s Division 2 state championships after Mille Lausen and Melody Greenwood advanced out of sectionals last Friday.
Lausen moves on to Madison after second-place finishes in the 200- and 500-meter freestyle events while Greenwood took fifth in the one-meter diving event to advance.
Lausen took runner-up to Tomahawk’s Kylee Thieler in the 200 freestyle with a time of one minute, 55.72 seconds and was also second to Thieler in the 500 freestyle in 5:10.32.
Greenwood was fifth in the one-meter diving event with a score of 350 points as River Falls’ Madison Berg won with 420.10 points. Greenwood also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle in 25.4.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Greenwood, Lausen, Kate Westphal and Regan Smith finished fifth while the 200 freestyle relay of Kinsey Singerhouse, Smith, Greenwood and Lausen was seventh. Smith also finished seventh individually in the 100 breaststroke.
Singerhouse, Smith, Westphal and Helayna Brown teamed up to take eighth in the 200 medley relay while Singerhouse was eighth in the 200 individual medley.
Smith was also 10th in the 200 individual medley.
As a team the Mustangs finished in sixth place with 193 points as Merrill (267.5) edged Tomahawk (265) for the team championship.
The Division 2 state championships take place on Friday afternoon at the UW-Natatorium in Madison. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with diving competition beginning at 2:30 p.m. and swimming timed finals starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Division 1 championships are Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
