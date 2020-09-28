Prep Girls Tennis: Menomonie closes Big Rivers play strong wins over River Falls and Rice Lake twice

No. 1 singles Hastings came back on Thursday to earn another victory over Robarge, once again bouncing back from a second-set defeat to earn the victory (6-2, 1-6, 6-4).

Winsand defeated Roportl (6-1, 6-6 (7-1)) at No. 3 singles and Jacobsen scored a 6-4, 6-3 win against Bowman.

The No. 1 doubles unit of Evan and Kaufman grabbed a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger. The No. 3 team of Wheeler and Luzinski scored a straight-set triumph over Nolan and Mofle (6-2, 6-1).

The Mustangs end Big Rivers dual competition with a 6-2 record in league play and have a little time off before Division 1 sub-sectionals next Monday in Hudson. Advancing competitors will move on to the sectionals on Oct. 7 at Green Bay Notre Dame.

Earlier this year Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings won her 400th varsity dual as coach of the Mustangs. A Menomonie graduate, Hastings went on to play collegiately at UW-River Falls before returning to coach the program and has been with the program ever since with a few brief pauses in her 38-year coaching career with 36 in Menomonie. Hastings retired from teaching earlier this year but wanted to stay involved in the program.