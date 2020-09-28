Prep Girls Tennis: Menomonie closes Big Rivers play strong wins over River Falls and Rice Lake twice

The Menomonie girls tennis team is picking up steam entering the postseason.
The Mustangs concluded Big Rivers Conference play strong by winning three duals last week with a Monday triumph over River Falls before victories on Tuesday and Thursday against Rice Lake.
Menomonie opened the week with a 5-2 win over the Wildcats in a make-up dual from earlier in the year. No. 2 singles Olivia Klass (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Journey Winsand and No. 4 Sammy Jacobson all picked up wins with Winsand overcome a defeat in the first set to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. The No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman and No. 2 Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer each picked up hard-fought victories in three sets.
One day later the Mustangs won all four singles matchups as part of a 6-1 win against the Warriors. No. 1 singles Haley Hastings overcame a defeat in the second set to defeat Alexa Robarge (6-3, 0-6, 6-4) while No. 2 singles Klass earned a straight-set win against Aria Hanson (6-2, 6-2). Winsand prevailed in her No. 3 singles matchup with Tegwen Romportl (6-3, 7-5) and Jacobson was victorious at No. 4 singles versus Kallahan Bowman (6-1, 6-2).
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Hemauer won against Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske (6-4, 6-4) and the No. 3 team of Wheeler and Luzinski bested Natalie Nolin and Emily Mofle (6-2, 7-5).
No. 1 singles Hastings came back on Thursday to earn another victory over Robarge, once again bouncing back from a second-set defeat to earn the victory (6-2, 1-6, 6-4).
Winsand defeated Roportl (6-1, 6-6 (7-1)) at No. 3 singles and Jacobsen scored a 6-4, 6-3 win against Bowman.
The No. 1 doubles unit of Evan and Kaufman grabbed a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger. The No. 3 team of Wheeler and Luzinski scored a straight-set triumph over Nolan and Mofle (6-2, 6-1).
The Mustangs end Big Rivers dual competition with a 6-2 record in league play and have a little time off before Division 1 sub-sectionals next Monday in Hudson. Advancing competitors will move on to the sectionals on Oct. 7 at Green Bay Notre Dame.
Earlier this year Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings won her 400th varsity dual as coach of the Mustangs. A Menomonie graduate, Hastings went on to play collegiately at UW-River Falls before returning to coach the program and has been with the program ever since with a few brief pauses in her 38-year coaching career with 36 in Menomonie. Hastings retired from teaching earlier this year but wanted to stay involved in the program.
“It’s a blink,” coach Hastings said of the milestone earlier this year during a dual in Chippewa Falls. “I can’t even believe all the time has gone.”
This year’s Mustangs are led by a strong group of nine seniors that have helped the team stay focused amid the whirlwind of COVID-19 related changes.
“I have always said I feel like I get some of the best kids in the school,” coach Hastings said. “How could anybody do this job for as long as I’ve done it and not have such wonderful kids? But along with wonderful kids come wonderful parents and often when they leave me I’m just as sad to lose their parents as I am to lose them.
“So that’s how I’ve been here for so long. It’s because of the kids. They’re so great.”
