The Menomonie girls tennis team scored a pair of sectional championships on Wednesday as Lauren Flaschenreim and the team of Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson each won titles at Division 1 sectionals at Eau Claire Memorial to advance to next week’s state tennis tournament.
Flaschenreim was victorious at No. 4 singles while Hastings and Johnson continued to dominate doubles competition, advancing to state out of No. 1 doubles.
Flaschenreim (16-0) won both of her matches to score the title. She opened the day with a win over Stevens Point’s Allison Kleman before closing out the championship by defeating Rhinelander’s Kaylee Pontell. Kleman and Pontell entered competition with a combined 47-7 record, but were no match for the Mustang junior who will cap her junior season with a trip to Madison.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her effort and progress this year,” Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said of Flaschenreim. “She was a JV player last year, got a chance this year to move up to varsity and she never looked back.”
Flaschenreim will be joined at state by a team familiar to the stage as Hastings and Johnson (33-0) won all three of their matches to punch their ticket to state for a third season in a row. Hastings and Johnson opened the day by defeating Wisconsin Rapids’ Ellie Schuerman and Hannah Nyman before knocking off Eau Claire North’s Anna Kent and Sydnie Steinmetz in three sets. The duo capped the championship with a victory in straight sets over Stevens Point’s Elizabeth Wentzel and Meghan DeBot.
“They both played terrific tennis, took charge of the net and completely controlled their own destiny,” coach Hastings said of the duo. “While other teams were fading and looking tired, these two were strong and full of energy. They are both such good athletes. They really are peaking at the exact right time.”
Senior Jennifer Radle (14-14) advanced to sectionals as well for the Mustangs at No. 1 singles and was defeated in her first matchup of the day against Stevens Point’s Sabrina Tang, the eventual sectional champion.
“Jennifer went out with a bang,” coach Hastings said. “But Tang is the real deal, she placed eighth at state last year.”
As a team the Mustangs finished fourth overall in team scoring with 20 points with Eau Claire Memorial (44) winning the sectional title.
Earlier in the week those four sectional qualifiers each advanced with strong performances. McKenna Thomas, Megan Lewis and Corinne O’Dell each capped strong careers at subsectionals.
The Division 1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament takes place this Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
