The Menomonie girls tennis No. 1 doubles team of Lindsey Johnson and Lexi Hastings stayed unbeaten and picked up a Big Rivers Conference championship with a strong performance at Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference tournament at Eau Claire Memorial.
Johnson and Hastings entered the tournament as the top seed and backed up that lofty placing, winning both matches to take the crown.
The team received a bye into the semifinals where it defeated a team from Hudson 6-2, 6-2 to move onto the finals to meet the top team from Eau Claire North. After dropping the first set 5-7, Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said her team turned up the aggressive play, and it helped the duo get back into the match. Johnson and Hastings won the second set 6-1 before taking the third set 10-3 to earn the conference title.
With the win the team of Johnson and Hastings improve to 28-0 on the season. The team has played doubles together for the previous three years and are shooting for their third trip to the WIAA state tournament.
No. 2 singles Olivia Leipnitz finished in second place, earning a victory over Hudson to advance to the championship match where she was defeated by a player from Eau Claire Memorial and earned second team all-conference honors. No. 1 singles Jennifer Radle finished in third place, winning her first round matchup before falling in a close semifinal matchup. She recovered to defeat a player from Eau Claire North to take third and also earned second team all-conference accolades. Lauren Flaschenreim took third at No. 4 singles, battling back from a second-set defeat in her third place match to win.
The No. 2 doubles team of Megan Lewis and McKenna Thomas finished in third place, working their way back from an 0-3 hole in the final set of the third place match to earn the win. The No. 3 team of Emma Hastings and Carly Witucki was fourth, battling into the third set of their fourth place matchup.
As a team the Mustangs finished in third place in the season conference standings, two points out of second.
One day earlier Menomonie capped Big Rivers Conference dual play with a 5-2 win over Chippewa Falls.
Radle, Leipnitz and O’Dell were victorious in their singles matches while Hastings and Johnson scored a straight set victory in doubles action. The No. 2 doubles team of Lewis and Thomas was also successful, winning their matchup 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Menomonie hosts Altoona on Thursday in its final tuneup for the postseason, which begins next week.
