Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Menomonie brings back veterans for singles, doubles competition

The Menomonie girls tennis team has experience in both singles and doubles competition this fall with three returning singles competitors and four letterwinners with doubles experience coming back.

Wendy Hastings is entering her 36th year as head coach for the Mustangs and is approaching 400 career varsity coaching victory and has the roster to get her to that achievement sooner than later.

Haley Hastings will play at No. 1 singles this year after competing at the No. 3 singles spot a season ago. Olivia Klass is also moving up as she will play No. 2 singles after playing No. 3 a season ago. No. 3 singles Journey Winsand is back at that position for the fall and the trio gives the Mustangs veteran play at three of the four singles positions.

Doubles competitors Brooke Evan, Lindsee Kaufman, Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer return to make up four of the six doubles competitors for the program’s three varsity teams.

The team is also adding in a talented group of freshmen who have already made an impact with Sammy Jacobson earning a win at No. 4 singles in the team’s season-opening dual against Hudson on Aug. 25.

“We have a nice group of freshmen athletes that will have an impact on our team in the years to come,” coach Hastings said.