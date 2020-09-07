Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Menomonie brings back veterans for singles, doubles competition

The Menomonie girls tennis team has experience in both singles and doubles competition this fall with three returning singles competitors and four letterwinners with doubles experience coming back.
Wendy Hastings is entering her 36th year as head coach for the Mustangs and is approaching 400 career varsity coaching victory and has the roster to get her to that achievement sooner than later.
Haley Hastings will play at No. 1 singles this year after competing at the No. 3 singles spot a season ago. Olivia Klass is also moving up as she will play No. 2 singles after playing No. 3 a season ago. No. 3 singles Journey Winsand is back at that position for the fall and the trio gives the Mustangs veteran play at three of the four singles positions.
Doubles competitors Brooke Evan, Lindsee Kaufman, Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer return to make up four of the six doubles competitors for the program’s three varsity teams.
The team is also adding in a talented group of freshmen who have already made an impact with Sammy Jacobson earning a win at No. 4 singles in the team’s season-opening dual against Hudson on Aug. 25.
“We have a nice group of freshmen athletes that will have an impact on our team in the years to come,” coach Hastings said.
The Mustangs graduate their top singles competitor in Olivia Leipnitz who played the No. 1 singles position and finished one match from state.
“Her determination, work ethic and drive to win will be hard to replace,” coach Hastings said of Leipnitz.
Coach Hastings expects the team to be better than last year, pushed by its large 11-player senior class.
“I expect great leadership and role modeling — even in this strange environment,” coach Hastings said of her seniors.
The Big Rivers Conference schedule will look different this fall without Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North as both programs will instead play in the spring. The new league schedule features conference duals twice per week against the same team with each school hosting one. The Mustangs opened the season with duals against Hudson on Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 and after non-league duals with Altoona (Sept. 1) and Eau Claire Regis (Sept. 3) will play at River Falls on Sept. 8 before hosting the Wildcats on Sept. 10.
Further down the line the program has home duals with Chippewa Falls (Sept. 17), Rice Lake (Sept. 22) and New Richmond (Sept. 25). No postseason format or ‘culminating event’ has been decided upon yet but could be in the coming weeks depending on how things shake out in the fall.
