EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie's Olivia Leipnitz had her season come in an end at a Division 1 sectional hosted by Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday.
Leipnitz fell (1-6, 1-6) in the first round at No. 1 singles to Wausau West's Natasha Bailey. Bailey advanced to the state tournament for the third time in three seasons.
"Kids like Olivia don't come around very often," Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said. "She is one of the most dedicated, hardworking and determined young ladies I have coached.
"I have never heard her complain in the four years I have coached her. She is almost always first on our runs/sprints, and puts everything she has into every match she plays. It is sad to see her season come to an end."
On Monday at a sub-sectional hosted by the Mustangs, Leipnitz defeated River Falls' Kalea Lemke 6-2, 6-2 to advance Wednesday's sectional.
In other sub-sectional action on Monday, Emma Hastings at No. 2 singles got a win over Chippewa Falls' Maria Friedel (6-2, 6-1) before falling in round two to Eau Claire Memorial's JoLee Verville (0-6, 1-6).
Haley Hastings won in the first round at No. 3 over Chippewa Falls' Kaitlyn Buckli (6-2, 7-5). In the second roudnd, Hastings was taken down by Eau Claire Memorial's Anna Hoitomt (0-6, 3-6).
Olivia Klass got a first round victory at No. 4 singles by beating River Falls' Ella Hira 6-0, 6-1 but Klass lost to Eau Claire Memorial's Abby Jochimsen in the second round (3-6, 1-6).
In doubles play the Menomonie's No. 2 duo of Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer got win over River Falls' Molly O'Malley and Ali Schretenthaler 6-4, 3-6, 1-6). In the second round the duo fell to Eau Claire Memorial's Natalie Harvey and Julia Nick (1-6, 0-6).
The No. 1 doubles group of Carly Witucki and Lauren Flaschenriem and the No. 3 duo of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufmann each lost in the first round.
