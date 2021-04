Prep Girls Track and Field Preview: Distance, field groups to lead Menomonie

Senior Paige Ferguson and junior Shelby Thornton will lead a sprinter group with smaller numbers than in years past and are joined by Oehler and Izzy Kolek.

Kali Kirby is the most experienced thrower on the team and first-year coach Adam Topper credited Kirby for how she has led group with any inexperienced but talented athletes like Jordyn Buttke.

Oehler and Ngo are the lone returning hurdlers for the Mustangs with Oehler having success in the 100-meter hurdles but she may spend the majority of her time focused on the pole vault. Newcomers Emmalee Rockwell and Marlena Weghorn have shown potential early during the team’s preseason workouts.

“We have a ton of new track and field athletes this spring after no season last year, so the biggest goal is to just progress as athletes over the course of the season,” Topper said. “There is so much unknown with this season, both with our own team and what we will see from our competition.

“We have a core group of established athletes and it’s just going to be a matter of building around them.”

Topper takes over leading the program from longtime coach Matt Flug.