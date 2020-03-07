Prep Gymnastics Division 2 State: Menomonie's Greenwood 24th all-around, Cummings 23rd in uneven bars at state championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Menomonie's Melody Greenwood finished 24th overall in all-around competition at the Division 2 state gymnastics championships on Saturday.
Greenwood scored a total of 32.801 in the four events. The junior had also qualified for the state meet in the floor exercise and balance beam. Greenwood took 18th on the floor exercise with a score of 8.817 while taking 25th on the balance beam at 7.850. She scored a 7.767 on the uneven bars and a 8.367 on the vault.
Freshman Alexa Cummings finished in 23rd place on the uneven bars with a score of 6.833.
Whitefish Bay's Addie Gallun won the all-around championship at 37.550 while Mount Horeb won a team title 143.216.