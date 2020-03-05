Prep Gymnastics Division 2 State: Taking risks leads Menomonie's Greenwood, Cummings to state meet

In order to reach the state gymnastics meet, Melody Greenwood and Alexa Cummings knew they would have to take some risks.
Throughout the season the Menomonie duo challenged themselves to increase the difficulty of their routines and because of that they will compete on the season's final stage.
Greenwood and Cummings will each be competing at the Division 2 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday after top-five finishes in events at sectionals last week.
Greenwood placed third all-around while also getting top-five finishes on the floor exercise and balance beam. Cummings took fifth in the uneven bars to reach the state meet in her freshman season.
It's been a three-year process for Greenwood to reach state. Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said she's grown stronger over the years and she came into season on track to compete at a level worthy of a state appearance.
Being open to new challenges has been the difference in Greenwood taking that final step in her floor exercise routine.
"She’s totally a risk taker," Liljedahl said of Greenwood. "She hasn’t been tumbling backwards on floor for the last two years and basically a judge and I told her you’re not going to get to state if you don’t tumble backwards and she fought through that fear and she’s tumbling backwards now and that got her there."
Greenwood admits she's doesn't enjoy back tumbling but motivated to reach the next level she understood it needed to be part of her routine.
Her goal is to finish on the podium and to do that Greenwood knows it will take more than just practice. Cleaning up all her skills in preparation will give her the confidence needed to know that she can compete with the other girls at the meet. Greenwood said making sure her confidence doesn't get shaken is her biggest obstacle.
"I think in my case just being confident with the routine (is key)," Greenwood said. "I have all the skills, it’s just my brain that I have to convince."
Although she hasn't participated in the state gymnastics meet before, Greenwood has been a spectator in previous years and has competed at the state meet for swimming on two occasions. Liljedahl feels like understanding the what an event like state championships consists could be a big benefit.
You have free articles remaining.
"She knows what that feels like, she been to state to observe and cheer on her teammates, so she knows what it feels like and what the atmosphere is," Liljedahl said, "so she’s there for fun but she’s also there I think for a little bit of a competitive edge."
It's been a difficult season for Greenwood as she has faced some away from the gym adversity that has made staying confident more challenging. Through continue work in all aspect and skills of events Greenwood has been improved her routines something she looks to show this weekend.
Liljedahl said Cummings entered her freshman year with a good gymnastics baseline. Late in the season she took it upon herself to make major strides in her performance. Lijedahl said Cummings decided her uneven bar routine wasn't where she wanted it to be and she spent the week before sectionals making sure she cleaned up the details.
"She started out wanting to do the things she knew and when challenged to take a bigger risk to get that higher score she was willing to, and you could see it in her routines by the end of the season," Liljedahl said.
Cummings said earlier in the season she had been struggling with rotations on the high bar. Through continued practice she's refined that aspect along with challenging herself throughout the routine to put herself in position for higher scores.
"I’ve added some new skills on the low bar which have gotten me higher scores and I’ve worked really hard on my giants the entire season," she said.
Prep Gymnastics: Greenwood takes third all-around to lead Menomonie to third place at Big Rivers Conference championships
Melody Greenwood placed third all-around to lead the Menomonie gymnastics team to a third place finish at the Big Rivers Conference championships Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial.
With it being her first season and first trip to state both Cummings and Liljedahl are focused on the experience.
"I just want to have fun with it and if I don’t place I still want to think that I made it there and going to state is a really big deal and just having fun is the most important part," Cummings said.
It's all about taking notes for hopefully more trips to state, Liljedahl said.
Each has shown their capable reaching the season final meet because of the time they've each dedicated to their craft. The biggest obstacle for each, Liljedahl said, getting in their heads and losing confidence. Focusing on enjoying the experience and letting all their training take over will lead to success, she said.
"They’re trained, their bodies know exactly the movements that are supposed to be done when they’re supposed to done," Liljedahl said, "and if they let that happen they will have the success that they can have."