Prep Gymnastics Division 2 State: Taking risks leads Menomonie's Greenwood, Cummings to state meet

Greenwood admits she's doesn't enjoy back tumbling but motivated to reach the next level she understood it needed to be part of her routine.

Her goal is to finish on the podium and to do that Greenwood knows it will take more than just practice. Cleaning up all her skills in preparation will give her the confidence needed to know that she can compete with the other girls at the meet. Greenwood said making sure her confidence doesn't get shaken is her biggest obstacle.

"I think in my case just being confident with the routine (is key)," Greenwood said. "I have all the skills, it’s just my brain that I have to convince."

Although she hasn't participated in the state gymnastics meet before, Greenwood has been a spectator in previous years and has competed at the state meet for swimming on two occasions. Liljedahl feels like understanding the what an event like state championships consists could be a big benefit.

"She knows what that feels like, she been to state to observe and cheer on her teammates, so she knows what it feels like and what the atmosphere is," Liljedahl said, "so she’s there for fun but she’s also there I think for a little bit of a competitive edge."